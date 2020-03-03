USAC SOUTHWEST & CRA SPRINT CARS RUMBLE AT CANYON’S “SPRING SHOWCASE”

By Lance Jennings

MARCH 2, 2020… The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest and AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will battle at Canyon Speedway Park (Peoria, AZ) this Friday and Saturday (March 6th & 7th). Promoted by Doug Gabbard, the two-night “3rd Annual Spring Showcase” will also feature the Arizona Differential Modifieds, Askrens Trucking / Flexi Flyer Sport Mods, Allscapes Sport Mods, and non-winged Micro Sprints. The Friday spectator gates will open at 5:00pm, racing is scheduled to begin at 7:30pm. On Saturday, the front gates will open at 5:00pm and racing will start at 7:00pm. For more event and ticket information, visit canyonspeedwaypark.com or call 602.258.RACE (7223).

OPEN PRACTICE: The festivities will start on Thursday, March 5th at 6:30pm with an open practice for all divisions.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– MUFFLERS ARE REQUIRED AT CANYON SPEEDWAY PARK. 2020 USAC/CRA APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535; SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78; FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101; COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S; B&B: FRAC-0375S; SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– Hoosier Tires are required on all four corners with the 105/16 Medium, 105/18 Hard, and 105/18 F85A as the only approved right rear tires. The “Medium” is also legal with the USAC/CRA, USAC National, USAC West Coast, and VRA Sprint Cars.

– Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– USAC SouthWest charges a $25 entry fee to all competitors.

– The weight rule is 1,375 lbs. with driver and the USAC SouthWest (plus National & USAC/CRA) Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at usaclicense.com.

Since January 26, 2013, Canyon Speedway Park has hosted seventy-one Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car events and R.J. Johnson leads all drivers with nineteen victories. During the last visit, California’s Jake Swanson won both nights of February’s “Steve Stroud Memorial.” “The Demon” Damion Gardner set the 1-lap track record of 13.469 on March 9, 2019 and the Peoria win list is at the end of this release.

Heading to the third race of the campaign, Jake Swanson (Anaheim, CA) holds a nine point advantage over the competition. Piloting John Grau and Mike Burkhart’s #34AZ Stratis Construction / KSE Custom Drywall DRC, Swanson won the first two races of the season and also posted two Beaver Stipes Fast Time Awards, two hard charger awards, and 33 feature laps led. The 2017 USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Car Champion has three career SouthWest wins and will be looking to add the “Spring Showcase” trophy to his collection.

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, AZ) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Racing his #47 RSS Industries / MP Environmental RSS, Davis finished second to Swanson on both nights of the ‘Stroud Memorial.” With one heat race victory, the multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion will have his sights on his thirty-first series triumph at the “Spring Showcase.”

R.J. Johnson (Laveen, AZ) sits third in the USAC SouthWest point standings. Driving the Martin Racing #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / BG Chemicals Sherman, Johnson scored two third place finishes at the “Stroud Memorial.” With one heat race victory and 18 feature laps led, the five-time champion will be looking for his fifty-eighth career SouthWest win.

“Speedy” Stevie Sussex (Tempe, AZ) is fourth in the championship point chase. Piloting Robbie and Gaye Allen’s #12 ABC Body Shop / PPG Automotive Finishes Maxim, Sussex had two fourth place finishes at Canyon Speedway Park. With one heat race victory, the 2017 USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year will have his sights on his fourteenth USAC SouthWest feature triumph.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, CA) ranks fifth in the SouthWest point chase. Racing Bill Michael’s Ford powered #77M Kodiak Products / Beal’s Auto Body Sherman, Williams ran fifth on both nights of the “Stroud Memorial.” With nine feature laps led, “The Big Game Hunter” will return to the Moose Racing #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror DRC as he looks for his first SouthWest victory.

Among the other SouthWest drivers expected to be in action are Michael Curtis, Kyle Shipley, Stephen Sanchez, “The Magic Man” Mike Martin, Chris Bonneau, Matt Lundy, “The Real American” Matt Rossi, and more.

“The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, CA) leads a strong USAC/CRA contingent to their first point race of the season. “The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams, Brody Roa, Jake Swanson, Chris Gansen, “Thunder” Tommy Malcolm, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., R.J. Johnson, Eddie Tafoya Jr., and Richard Vander Weerd round out the top-10 in last year’s point standings.

Canyon Speedway Park is located at 9777 West Carefree Highway in Peoria, Arizona. To get to the track, take Lake Pleasant Parkway, then 1.3 miles west on Carefree Highway. For both nights, Adult Tickets are $25, Seniors (60 and over) and Military Tickets are $20, and Children (11 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit canyonspeedwaypark.com or call 602.258.RACE (7223).

The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Beaver Stripes, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Hoosier Racing Tire, Rod End Supply, Sway-A-Way Torsion Bars, and Ultra Shield Race Products for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at southwestsprintcars.com and the USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Facebook and Twitter pages.

FloSports will have live coverage of the “Spring Showcase” available for purchase at floracing.com.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2013-R.J. Johnson, 2014-R.J. Johnson, 2015-R.J. Johnson, 2016-R.J. Johnson, 2017-R.J. Johnson, 2018-Charles Davis Jr., 2019-Brody Roa.

SPRING SHOWCASE WINNERS: 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Hunter Schuerenberg.

2020 SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS: 2-Jake Swanson.

PEORIA SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR WINS: (Includes non-point shows) 19-R.J. Johnson, 10-Charles Davis Jr., 8-Bryan Clauson, 4-Ryan Bernal, 4-Dave Darland, 4-Stevie Sussex, 3-Josh Hodges, 3-Mike Martin, 3-Matt Rossi, 2-Brady Bacon, 2-Josh Pelkey, 2-Brody Roa, 2-Jake Swanson, 1-Colby Copeland, 1-Tye Mihocko, 1-Hunter Schuerenberg, 1-Mike Spencer, 1-Richard Vander Weerd.

2020 SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Jake Swanson-166. 2. Charles Davis Jr.-157, 3. R.J. Johnson-150, 4. Stevie Sussex-141, 5. Austin Williams-137, 6. Kyle Shipley-121, 7. Michael Curtis-118, 8. Stephen Sanchez-54, -Dustin Burkhart-54.

FINAL 2019 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Damion Gardner-1489, 2. Austin Williams-1418, 3. Brody Roa-1302, 4. Jake Swanson-1234, 5. Chris Gansen-911, 6. Tommy Malcolm-887, 7. Charles Davis Jr.-837, 8. R.J. Johnson-753, 9. Eddie Tafoya Jr. ®-706, 10. Richard Vander Weerd-683, 11. Matt McCarthy-655, 12. Stevie Sussex-616, 13. Steve Hix ®-589, 14. Danny Faria Jr.-583, 15. Cody Williams-562, 16. Austin Liggett-545. 17. Mike Martin-519, 18. Jace Vander Weerd-483, 19. Verne Sweeney-421, 20. Jason McDougal-388.