American Sprint Car Series Return To Placerville Speedway Falls To Mother Nature

From Bryan Hulbert

PLACERVILLE, CA (March 6, 2020) – With the forecast for Saturday, March 7 worsening to a 90% chance of rain, and an hourly forecast that shows rain extending throughout the day and into the evening, officials with Placerville Speedway have made the call to cancel the Gold Strike Stampede.

Officials with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network and Placerville Speedway are looking a possible date to reschedule the event.

Races are still a go at Petaluma Speedway on Sunday, March 8. Grandstands open at 4:00 P.M. with racing at 6:00 P.M. Admission for adults is $30, $26 for Seniors, $20 for youth 6-11, and free for kids five and under. Petaluma Speedway can be found at 100 Fairgrounds Dr. on the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Information on the three-eighths-mile oval can be found at https://www.petaluma-speedway.com or by phone to (707) 763-7223.

Note to teams, you are required to place a tarp under their car at all times in the Pit area.

To any team competing, the muffler rules in California are different. The ASCS Schoenfeld Muffler (Part #14272735-78) will not be allowed.

The required Mufflers will be the Flowmaster (Part #56545-10) or SpinTech (Part #1545 Super Stock). Both can be used with turndowns. The DBA requirements at all tracks are 95 dba @ 100’. This is strictly enforced.

Live coverage is available for those who cannot make the trip on http://www.racinboys.com.

Live coverage is available for those who cannot make the trip on http://www.racinboys.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com