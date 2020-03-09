Attica Raceway Park Now on DIRTVision

From Cristina Cordova

CONCORD, NC (March 9, 2020) – DIRTVision and Attica Raceway Park announced today a broadcast partnership establishing DIRTVision as the exclusive broadcast platform for Attica Raceway Park’s full regular-season schedule of events headlined by the Attica Fremont Championship Series (AFCS) 410 Sprint Cars and high-powered DIRTcar Late Models.

“We have established DIRTVision as the world leader in dirt track streaming,” said Brian Dunlap, Director of Broadcast for DIRTVision. “Adding Attica Raceway Park, the ‘finest’ weekly dirt track in the great state of Ohio, provides our fans a chance to ‘clap their hands and stomp their feet…’ at the command of track announcer Brian Liskai while watching even more 410 Sprint and Late Model action.”

DIRTVision has broadcast a number of events from Attica Raceway Park, including the popular Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car tour, and has always been impressed with the quality of the racing, facility and staff.

“The investments that John Bores and our local community have made at Attica Raceway Park have put us in a position to be able to showcase our facility, track and partners on a big stage,” said Attica Director of Race Operations Rex LeJeune. “I think all of us at the track follow DIRTVision, and we consider it an honor to have our regular season featured on the network.”

DIRTVision will kick off the 2020 Attica Raceway Park schedule on Friday, March 20 with the Construction Equipment & Supply / Bucyrus Road Materials Season Opener featuring 410 Sprints, DIRTcar Late Models and 305 Sprints. Be sure to keep up with @atticaracewyprk and @dirtvision for the latest news. Pricing will be released before the season kickoff.