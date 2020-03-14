Alan Krimes Wins at Lincoln Speedway

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (March 14, 2020) — After multiple drivers ran into issues while in the lead Alan Krimes drove a steady race to inherit the lead with five laps to go and drove on to victory during the final daytime race of the 2020 season at Lincoln Speedway. The win was Krimes first of the 2020 season.

Cale Thomas led the early portion of the main event until making contact with the wall to avoid Dylan Norris upside down race car. Following the restart Jim Siegel and Ryan Smith raced for the lead with Smith eventually taking the top spot. Smith was driving away until getting caught up in an incident on the backstretch. This handed the lead to Krimes, who drove by Siegel for the second spot just before Smith’s incident.

Krimes drove away the final five laps to the victory over Siegel, Freddie Rahmer, Brandon Rahmer, and Brian Montieth.

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, PA

Saturday March 14, 2020

Heat Race #1:

1. 73b – Brett Michalski

2. 21 – Brian Montieth

3. 44 – Dylan Norris

4. 75c – Chase Dietz

5. 88 – Brandon Rahmer

6. 99m – Kyle Moody

7. 9 – Dalton Dietrich

8. 3 – Todd Gracey

Heat Race #2:

1. 59 – Jimmy Siegel

2. 21t – Scott Fisher

3. 51 – Freddie Rahmer

4. 8d – Billy Dietrich

5. 69 – Tim Glatfelter

6. 2w – Glendon Forsythe

7. 14t – Tyler Walton

8. 49h – Bradley Howard

Heat Race #3:

1. 39 – Cale Thomas

2. 72 – Ryan Smith

3. 87 – Alan Krimes

4. 1x – Chad Trout

5. 15w – Adam Wilt

6. 19 – Troy Wagaman

7. 00 – Chris Frank

8. 5e – Tim Wagaman

A-Main:

1. 87 – Alan Krimes

2. 59 – Jimmy Siegel

3. 51 – Freddie Rahmer

4. 88 – Brandon Rahmer

5. 21 – Brian Montieth

6. 15w – Adam Wilt

7. 8d – Billy Dietrich

8. 21t – Scott Fisher

9. 1x – Chad Trout

10. 14t – Tyler Walton

11. 69 – Tim Glatfelter

12. 19 – Troy Wagaman

13. 99m – Kyle Moody

14. 2w – Glendon Forsythe

15. 73b – Brett Michalski

16. 75c – Chase Dietz

17. 9 – Dalton Dietrich

18. 39 – Cale Thomas

19. 49h – Bradley Howard

20. 3 – Todd Gracey

21. 72 – Ryan Smith

22. 00 – Chris Frank

23. 44 – Dylan Norris

24. 5e – Tim Wagaman