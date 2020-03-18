World of Outlaws Return to Fargo on August 23 as Gerdau presents the Red River Rumble

By Tony Veneziano

WEST FARGO, N.D. — March 13, 2020 — The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will return to Red River Valley Speedway in West Fargo, N.D., again this season on Sunday, August 23rd as Gerdau presents “The Red River Rumble.” Joining the World of Outlaws will be the IMCA Stock Cars.

The event will mark the 33rd A-Feature event contested by the series at the track, dating back to 1981. A total of 14 drivers have picked up A-Feature wins with the series at the track during that span. The Outlaws were scheduled to compete at the three-eighths-mile last year, but that event fell to inclement weather.

Donny Schatz who calls Fargo home, won for the fifth time at Red River Valley Speedway in 2018. The 10-time series champion was victorious both nights of the 2006 “Duel in the Dakotas.” Schatz has won at least once at every track in his home state of North Dakota that the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has competed it. He raced with the Outlaws for the first time at Red River Valley Speedway as a teenager in 1993, finishing 15th.

Brad Sweet, the reigning Outlaws champion, leads the series standings through the first three events of this season. The Californian was victorious on the second night of the season and was on the podium all three nights in Florida.

Logan Schuchart, who won the finale at Volusia Speedway Park in Florida, is just two points behind Sweet. Schuchart also has finished in the top-five in each of the first three races.

Daryn Pittman, the 2013 Outlaws champion, and Schatz are tied for third in points, 14 markers out of the lead. Schatz won on opening night at Volusia and was among the top-10 in all three races. Pittman also earned a trio of top-10 finishes. Carson Macedo, who is in his second season driving for Kyle Larson Racing sits fifth in points and also had three top-10 finishes to open the season.

Also on the Outlaws tour full-time this season are Sheldon Haudenschild, who is seventh in points, veteran drivers Jason Sides, Kraig Kinser and Jacob Allen. David Gravel, who finished third in points last year, will compete in the majority of the Outlaws races this season aboard the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41, while also making some starts in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Wayne Johnson and Mason Daniel are contending for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award this season. Daniel holds a slim four-point lead in that battle.

Starting May 29th through June 12th, last year’s ticket holders will be able to purchase their same seats by calling 815-344-2023. Starting June 15th, tickets will be available to the general public.

Twitter: @SLS_Promotions

Facebook: SLS Promotions LLC