Events at Silver Dollar Speedway Postponed Until May 10th

From Troy Hennig

CHICO, CA (March 18, 2020) — Chico’s Silver Dollar Speedway has postponed the 2020 championship auto racing season until after May 10th. Speedway officials are working with the Silver Dollar Fair to comply with precautionary guidelines for public gatherings while the COVID-19 virus is confronted. State officials have mandated an 8-week waiting period ending on May 10.

“We want to do our part in preventing this terrible virus,” said Dennis Gage, Silver Dollar Speedway Manager. “This is unprecedented”, Gage continued. “We’ve had rain, floods, and fires, but never a virus impacting our events,” he concluded.

The race season which normally runs from March until October will be shortened up

considerably now starting in late May or June. The signature race for the Speedway is the Gold Cup Race or Champions featuring the World of Outlaw Sprint cars on September 9, 10, 11, and 12 is still planned. Events this year will include the Platinum Cup for 360-winged sprint cars all four nights while the outlaws join in Friday and Saturday.

The July 4th celebration as the Speedway could also be impacted by the changes and may move to July 3 so an Aerial Fireworks show can still be held in Chico. Several dark July and August dates are being looked at for reschedules. Although the April Monster Truck has been lost, there will be one held on August 14 and 15.

While there remain no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Butte County the Worldwide and State impacts dictate preventive measures in all areas. Silver Dollar Speedway has operated for 72 years at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds and did get an opening special race in on Friday March 13. Any online or pre event tickets purchased will be honored at the full value of the tickets at events held later in the year.

Event information and updates will be posted on the track website at

www.silverdollarspeedway.com or calls may be placed to 530-350-7275.