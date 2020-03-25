2020 PIRTEK UMSS SCHEDULE RELEASED

From Kris McMartin

The PIRTEK Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series (UMSS) 2020 Wing and Traditional schedules took more time than usual

to complete, but the wait will be worth it. The series will visit 10 different facilities in 2020 with an additional two

facilities for their, yet unnamed, southern Minnesota series that the PIRTEK UMSS will manage in 2020. Cedar Lake

Speedway will once again serve as the home track for both programs. With 16 wing dates and 30 traditional dates, as

of mid-March, the 2020 PIRTEK UMSS season will give fans many opportunities to experience great, local sprint car

racing.

Date Track Event Class

Apr 04 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Season Opener Traditionals

Apr 11 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI NASCAR Dash Traditionals

Apr 16 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Legendary Opener Day 1 Traditionals

Apr 17 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Legendary Opener Day 2 Traditionals

Apr 18 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Legendary Opener Day 3 Traditionals

Apr 25 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI NASCAR Dash Traditionals

May 02 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Spring Sprint Car Special/Wing

Season Opener – With CRSS and IRA

Traditionals and Wings

May 09 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI School Bus Night Traditionals

May 15 TBD Traditionals and Wings

May 16 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI NASCAR Dash Traditionals

May 23 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Pack the track with free front gate

admission

Wings

May 24 Eagle Val ley Speedway Thunder in the Val ley Traditionals and Wings

May 30 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI NASCAR Dash Traditionals

Jun 06 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI NASCAR Dash Traditionals and Wings

Jun 12 Princeton Speedway – Princeton, MN Bi l ly Anderson Memorial Traditionals and Wings

Jun 13 Ogi lvie Raceway – Ogi lvie, MN Davey Tabor Memorial Traditionals and Wings

Jun 20 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Kids Night Wings

Jun 25 Grand Rapids Speedway – Grand Rapids, MN Rene Speedwaeek – With NRSS Traditionals and Wings

Jun 26 Gondik Law Speedway – Superior, WI Rene Speedweek – With NRSS Traditionals and Wings

Jun 27 Hibbing Speedway – Hibbing, MN The Rene – With NRSS Traditionals and Wings

Jun 28 Proctor Speedway – Proctor, MN Rene Speedweek – With NRSS Traditionals

Jul 02 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI WoO Wings

Jul 18 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI NASCAR Dash Traditionals

Jul 25 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI NASCAR Dash Traditionals

Aug 22 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI NASCAR Dash Traditionals

Aug 28 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Traditional Chal lenge – With NRSS and

CRSS

Traditionals and Wings

Aug 29 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Traditional Chal lenge – With NRSS and

CRSS

Traditionals and Wings

Sep 04 River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND Tundra Tour – With NRSS and WRSS Traditionals

Sep 05 Greenbush Race Park – Greenbush, MN Tundra Tour – With NRSS Traditionals

Sep 06 Greenbush Race Park – Greenbush, MN Tundra Tour – With NRSS Traditionals

Sep 12 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Jerry Richert Memorial – With CRSS Traditionals

Sep 17 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Legendary 100 Traditionals and Wings

Sep 18 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Legendary 100 Traditionals and Wings

Sep 19 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Legendary 100 Traditionals and Wings

Oct 03 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Arrive and Drive Traditionals and Wings

Southern Minnesota Series

Jul 16 Dodge County Speedway – Kasson, MN Thunderbird Open Traditionals

Jul 17 Chateau Speedway – Austin, MN Sprint Car Night Traditionals

Aug 07 Chateau Speedway – Austin, MN Fireworks Traditionals