Drivers: Time to Aim for Your Priority Aviation $20,000 Sponsorship!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, March 23, 2020 – Sprint car drivers everywhere: it’s time to aim for your Priority Aviation $20,000 Sponsorship! This year, Richard & Jennifer Marshall, of Priority Aviation, will not only be awarding a $20,000 first place prize for the driver/team raising the most funds for the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, they will also be awarding the second place earner $10,000 and the third place earner $5,000!

Drivers planning on competing at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa in the August 360 and/or the 410 Knoxville Nationals are eligible. The drivers/teams who raise the most funds for the non-profit museum through memberships or donations will again be rewarded cash bonuses.

Last year’s winner was Lance Dewease, while Carson McCarl finished second. The program brought in over $60,000 last year for the non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum.

So far, Altoona, Iowa’s Carson McCarl leads the race for 20 grand, with Robbie Kendall of Catonsville, Maryland in the runner-up spot!

“Someone is definitely going home with this $20,000,” says National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum executive director, Bob Baker. “In addition, we’ll have drivers getting to add $10,000 and $5,000 to their teams. We’re really excited, and this is a great time for teams to get their campaigns going. We really want to thank everyone who donates to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum!”

All that sprint car teams and fans need to do is have their prospective members or donors visit www.SprintCarStuff.com and order a membership there, or contact the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. If ordering online, specify your driver or race team in the “Notes” section on the final page.

The driver or team with the highest amount of donations returned to the museum before July 31, at 6 p.m., will receive the $20,000 sponsorship funding. Second will be awarded $10,000 and third, $5,000. Memberships start at only $25 per year, but any donation amount will be accepted. So everyone can afford to help out their favorite race team and the museum!

For more information on the Priority Aviation $20,000 Knoxville Nationals Sponsorship please call the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum at 1-800-874-4488.

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

