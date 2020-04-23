Speed Shift TV Broadcasting Park Jefferson’s Open Wheel Nationals This Saturday

Inside Line Promotions

AVON, Ind. (April 23, 2020) – Short-track racing fans will have an opportunity to scratch the racing itch this Saturday when Park Jefferson International Speedway hosts the Open Wheel Nationals presented by Real-Geese Silhouette Decoys.

The dirt oval in North Sioux City, S.D., features 410ci Winged Sprint Cars and IMCA Modifieds during an event that has limited the number of entrants in an effort to promote social distancing. Fans have an opportunity to catch all of the action as Speed Shift TV will broadcast the spectacle via a live video stream.

The race will be a part of Speed Shift TV’s VIP subscription, which showcases live broadcasts and all On-Demand content for only $40 per month. It can also be purchased via a single-day pass for $29.95.

The Open Wheel Nationals offers 32 driver spots open in each division. Former NASCAR drivers Ken Schrader and Kenny Wallace headline the IMCA Modifieds list. Sprint Car drivers include Kerry Madsen, Aaron Reutzel, Ian Madsen and more than two dozen others.

A stout payout is on the line as well with $5,500 to win the Sprint Car main event and $1,000 to win the Modifieds feature. There is also bonus money up for grabs.

For the complete roster of drivers and event payout, visit http://www.ParkJeff.com.

For a list of all upcoming live broadcasts via Speed Shift TV, visit https://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/schedule/ .

MEDIA LINKS –

Website:http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SpeedShiftTV

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SpeedShiftTV/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/SpeedShiftTV/

SPEED SHIFT TV –

Speed Shift TV is one of the leading motor sports marketing, production and live streaming providers in the industry, servicing more than 400 nights of racing per year across the globe to an audience nationwide and beyond.

Speed Shift TV is marketing-first brand and works alongside tracks and series to promote and add measurable value the series, venues, events, partners and drivers.