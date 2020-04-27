Patriot Sprint Tour Postpones Majority of Events in the Month of May

By Paul Harkenrider

(Sodus, NY) Due to the regulation set forth by the New York State government amid the Coronavirus, the start to the Patriot Sprint Tour 2020 season will once again be delayed. In addition to the Outlaw Speedway Spring Nationals being postponed in April, events at Land of Legends (May 2) and Woodhull Raceway (May 9) have also been suspended for the time being.

It has been announced recently that Land of Legends will be holding a closed practice that limits to 50 drivers on May 2. You must register with Land of Legends Management and abide by the restrictions that they have been presented.

Patriot Sprint Tour president, Mike Emhof will be working with track officials to find new dates that works for both parties in 2020.

Fans and drivers are strongly encouraged to check Patriot Sprint Tour Social Media as well as patriotsprinttour.com for continued updates regarding 2020.