Sprint Car Bandits “Panhandle 25” Set for May 9th at Monarch Motor Speedway

From Darin Short

WICHITA FALLS, TX (May 1, 2020) — Race fans and teams that have been to the new Monarch Motor Speedway know that it features incredible dirt track racing with state-of-the-art facilities. For the second straight year, a blockbuster event is taking place at the ¼ mile ultra-fast speed plant featuring some of the best dirt track racers in the region with the running of the Sprint Car Bandits® (SCB) “Panhandle 25” Shootout, paying $2,000 to win and $300/start.

The $1,000 to win Limited Modified Madness, $1,000 to win Factory Stock Fracas and $500 to win Tuners Brawl will all be taking place Saturday, May 9th at 7:00 PM. Note that the Sprint Cars will be racing 1st or 2nd division our for the feature events.

Advance discount tickets are available through the end of May 8th (night before the event), by clicking www.SprintCarBandits.com and then tap the top flashing link on the home page, and within about a minute – and fee free – you’ll have your tickets to this awesome event! Note that with social distancing measures in effect we are bound to selling only 25% of the track grandstand capacity.

All divisions must pre-enter for this event at the same link as in the above paragraph. Sprint Car Bandits teams will be capped off at 35 for this event, and early registration opens on May 1st, 2020 at 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM for the top 35 drivers in 2019 SCB series points. The remainder of the field will be set by all remaining drivers that choose to compete in this event that are SCB legal. If you are not part of the early entry teams, you are urged to get your team registered as close to 12:01 PM as possible on Friday May 1st, as we’ve received calls from sprint teams as far away as 9 hours from Wichita Falls expressing interest to join us.

Adult tickets on the day of the race (assuming there are tickets remaining) are $20 (ages 11-54), while kids (ages 6-11) are $5 and Seniors/Active Military are $15. Pit passes on May 9th are $35.

Directions to Monarch Motor Speedway from I-44 in Wichita Falls: Go 4 Miles West on Hwy 287, Exit FM369 North 0.7 Miles. On Facebook find them at @MonarchMotorSpeedway and their new website is www.MMSdirt.com – so make sure to check out all of the great events scheduled there this season. Advance discount tickets are available at www.SprintCarBandits.com through May 8th.