USAC Returns to Action May 22-23 and Port City Raceway

From Richie Murray

TULSA, OK (May 1, 2020) — USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship racing returns on Friday, May 22 and Saturday, May 23, in the first-ever series visit to the 1/8-mile Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Okla.

The Inaugural Werco Manufacturing T-Town Midget Showdown presented by B & H Contractors will showcase back-to-back nights of USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship racing on Memorial Day Weekend. Both nights will include full series points-paying events with a complete program each night that culminates with a feature event.

The seating capacity for the T-Town Midget Showdown will be limited to 400 spectators per night. Tickets are available now at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2020-t-town-midget-showdown.

The events signal the return of USAC National racing for the first time in nearly two months, a March 7 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget event won by Tanner Thorson at the Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin.

Additionally, the following events have been postponed: USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car “Tony Hulman Classic” at the Terre Haute Action Track, the USAC Silver Crown “Sumar Classic” at the Terre Haute Action Track and the “Dave Steele Carb Night Classic” at Lucas Oil Raceway.