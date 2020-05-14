All Stars will begin 2020 championship points season at Park Jefferson International Speedway

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (May 14, 2020) – Replacing a previously scheduled three-day visit to Wisconsin with the IRA Outlaw Sprints that is now postponed, the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will officially launch its 2020 championship points season with a two-day visit to Park Jefferson International Speedway in Jefferson, South Dakota, on Friday and Saturday, May 29-30. The doubleheader will feature back-to-back $5,000-to-win programs for the traveling All Stars, also featuring the IRA Outlaw Sprint Series, who will co-sanction the trip to the Mount Rushmore State.

The All Star/IRA meeting will feature not only a stout roster of full-time representatives from each Series, but also a highly-competitive contingent of local and regionally-based talent. Full-time All Stars expected to make the journey to South Dakota, as well as ignite their 2020 All Star championship quest, includes two-time and defending champion, Aaron Reutzel, 2019 Rookie of the Year, Cory Eliason, recent Park Jefferson Open Wheel Nationals winner, Brock Zearfoss, former ASCS national champion, Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Pennsylvania Posse transplant, Gerard McIntyre, Jr., Monrovia, Indiana’s Justin Peck, former ASCS full-timer, Skylar Gee, former two-time All Star champion, Greg Wilson, 2020 Rookie of the Year contender, Zeb Wise, and Series veteran and multi-time winner, Paul McMahan.

IRA full-timers expected to take-on the All Stars include 2019 Series champion and leading winner, Bill Balog, Beaver Dam’s Jeremy Schultz, the ‘Big Wheel’ Scotty Thiel, Scotty Neitzel, Russel Borland, Jake Blackhurst and Joey Moughan.

General Admission tickets for Park Jefferson’s events will go on sale exclusively online beginning Monday, May 18. To comply with social distancing recommendations upheld by the CDC, only a limited supply of tickets will be sold for the Friday and Saturday programs and pit gate passes will be limited to participating teams only. Teams planning to participate should register online so respective paperwork can be completed in advance. Additional information pertaining to general admission tickets and competitor online registration will be released on Monday, May 18.

For those unable to attend the events in person, FloSports, the exclusive broadcast partner for both the All Stars and IRA sprints, will broadcast the events live on its FloRacing platform. For more information, visit FloSports.tv or FloRacing.com.

In addition to the 410-winged sprint cars, the IMCA Sport Modifieds will compete Friday night and the IMCA Stock Cars will compete Saturday night. A top prize of $400 will be awarded each night to the victor.

The All Star Circuit of Champions are actively seeking marketing partners for the two-day visit to South Dakota. Those seeking additional information should contact pr@tonystewart.com.

Due to ongoing social distancing policies and stay-at-home orders still being implemented in states the All Stars are scheduled to visit over the next three weeks, additional events on the 2020 All Star Circuit of Champions schedule have been postponed including the rescheduled visit to Lernerville Speedway on Friday, May 22, and Port Royal Speedway’s doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday, May 23-24. Series and track officials are working together to find suitable make-up dates.

The three-day swing to Wilmot Raceway, Plymouth Dirt Track and Angell Park Speedway in southern Wisconsin set for Friday through Sunday, May 29-31, has been postponed. The Rayce Rudeen Foundation race scheduled for May 30 has been rescheduled for Thursday, July 30. The second annual event will feature an A-Main purse of over $67,000 with $26,000 going to the winner.

All Star and IRA Series officials are working together to find suitable make-up dates for Wilmot and Angell Park.

The three-day visit to New York scheduled at Outlaw Speedway, Stateline Speedway and Weedsport Speedway on Friday through Sunday, June 5-7, have also been postponed. Series and track officials will monitor New York state restrictions going forward to understand if and when the All Stars can return to the Empire state.

