Oswego Speedway Teams to Give Back to Community

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (May 15, 2020) – The front stretch of Oswego Speedway will play host to a milk drive one week from today; Friday, May 22 at noon, to give back to the community and benefit area farmers, specifically the Upstate Niagara Cooperative corporation based in Rochester.

Six drivers; Joe Gosek, Brandon Bellinger, Tim Snyder, Dan Connors Jr, Anthony Losurdo, and Dave Cliff, will be in their full racing uniforms distributing over 500 gallons of free milk purchased by race teams. Anyone who stops by the Steel Palace on the 22nd is welcome to collect.

Vicki Gosek (Joe’s wife) and Phyllis Bellinger (Brandon’s Mom) have spearheaded the effort in an attempt to give back to the local community and aid the farming industry as we all fight these trying times amidst the public health pandemic.

“We thought this was a great way to allow racers a chance to give back,” Gosek said. “There will be no Indy 500 this month, and that means no traditional drinking of the milk, so we decided we would bring some to Oswego to give back to our community and were able to help local farmers in the process. We appreciate everyone banding together to make this happen.”

All families that wish to collect milk will be admitted through the Albany Street pit gate on May 22 at noon, receive milk and a checkered flag from one of the drivers, and be permitted to take a ‘half lap’ around the Speedway before exiting at the turn 3 pit gate via City Line Road.

Those who attend the giveaway must remain in their vehicle at all times. All other gates will be locked; including the grandstands, and absolutely no foot traffic will be permitted. If you can not drive, there will be a walkup distribution area just outside the main pit gate on Albany Street.

The milk will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis and the giveaway will run until milk trucks have been emptied out. It is required that all patrons who collect using the walk-up area wear a mask, and be mindful of the social distancing guidelines.

As of May 15, 2020, Oswego Speedway’s season is ‘paused’ due to COVID-19. Fans continue to be reminded that the Speedway office is also closed due to the restrictions, and all camping and ticket sales are halted for the time being. The 2020 event schedule is tentatively scheduled to resume on June 6, pending state and local guidelines.

For further updates on the Speedway’s 2020 season, fans are asked to log onto the track website at OswegoSpeedway.com, LIKE at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway, or FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway and Instagram @OfficialOswegoSpeedway.

Any questions about the milk drive can be directed to Vicki Gosek or Phyllis Bellinger, or you can email Camden Proud at cproud@oswegospeedway.com.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.