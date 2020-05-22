World of Outlaws Events at River Cities Speedway & Granite City Speedway Canceled​

By Tony Veneziano

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (May 21, 2020) — Due to the ongoing mass gathering restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series events, originally scheduled for June 5 at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, N.D., and June 6 at Granite City Speedway in Sauk Rapids, Minn., have been canceled. The events will not be rescheduled.​

​

After much deliberation and discussion with local government officials, World of Outlaws officials and the staff of the race tracks, it was determined that putting on an event with a reduced crowd or no crowd was just not feasible. ​

​

Those who purchased tickets through SLS Promotions online or over the phone, will automatically receive a refund to the credit card/debit card that was used to purchase the tickets.​ Allow one (1) full billing cycle on your credit card to apply. Seating will revert back to the 2019 seating arrangement for the June 2021 River Cities Speedway event.

​

The River Cities Speedway event on Friday, August 21 is still on as scheduled.​

​

​For more information on future World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series events this season, visit www.SLSPromotions.com.

Twitter: @SLS_Promotions

Facebook: SLS Promotions LLC

Website: www.SLSPromotions.com