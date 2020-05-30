Ramey Wins Friday at Heart O’Texas Speedway

Heart O’Texas Speedway
Waco, TX
Friday May 29, 2020
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. B51-Johnny Brown Jr[2]
2. 5-Chip Graham[3]
3. 77-Gary Spears[1]
4. 7R-Reagan Reed[8]
5. 15-Michael Colaluca[7]
6. 27-Kodey Keimig[4]
7. 4-Heath Nestrick[5]
DNS: 41M-Steve McMackin
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 7M-Kevin Ramey[4]
2. 15T-Marcus Thomas[6]
3. 79-Ryan Hall[5]
4. 79X-Keith Martin[3]
5. 80-Josh Hawkins[8]
6. 44C-Cody Price[7]
7. 74-DJ Estes[1]
DQ: 22M-Taylor Courtney[2]
A-Main (20 Laps)
1. 7M-Kevin Ramey[2]
2. 79-Ryan Hall[3]
3. 79X-Keith Martin[7]
4. 74-DJ Estes[14]
5. 5-Chip Graham[1]
6. 15T-Marcus Thomas[10]
7. 44C-Cody Price[12]
8. 80-Josh Hawkins[5]
9. 22M-Taylor Courtney[16]
10. 41M-Steve McMackin[15]
11. B51-Johnny Brown Jr[6]
12. 7R-Reagan Reed[8]
13. 77-Gary Spears[9]
14. 27-Kodey Keimig[11]
15. 4-Heath Nestrick[13]
16. 15-Michael Colaluca[4]