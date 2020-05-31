Ethan Barrow Wins at 34 Raceway

BURLINGTON, Iowa (May 30, 2020) — Ethan Barrow made the trip to 34 Raceway from Unionville, Indiana worthwhile by winning the 305 sprint car feature on Saturday night. Jeff Wikie, Cody Whrle, Justin Parrish, and Tyler Duff rounded out the top five.
BURLINGTON, Iowa (May 30, 2020) — Ethan Barrow made the trip to 34 Raceway from Unionville, Indiana worthwhile by winning the 305 sprint car feature on Saturday night. Jeff Wikie, Cody Whrle, Justin Parrish, and Tyler Duff rounded out the top five.
