The All Stars will visit the highbanks of Volunteer Speedway on June 27-28

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (June 4, 2020) – Diving deep into the heart of Dixie, the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will continue their 2020 championship campaign with a doubleheader on the highbanks of Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, on Saturday and Sunday, June 27-28. Dubbed the Food City presents the Tennessee Sprint Car Nationals, the Bulls Gap invasion pads a June agenda that already includes visits to Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, and Louisiana, increasing the month’s schedule to 11 events between June 4 and June 28. The two-day program will feature back-to-back $5,000 top prizes, also awarding points toward the season-ending championship purse.

Although the Tennessee Sprint Car Nationals visit will be a first during Tony Stewart’s tenure as owner of the All Stars, it is certainly not the first stop in Series history, most recently invading the northern Tennessee facility on March 19-20, 2010, with Joey Saldana and Jason Meyers each earning feature wins.

Earning a combined 25 Series victories during the last two seasons, not including the three he has amassed during non-point and point competition thus far this year, Clute, Texas’s Aaron Reutzel is just one of 11 full-time All Stars expected to enter action at Volunteer Speedway on June 27-28.

In addition, 2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Rookie of the Year, Cory Eliason, will hit the Bulls Gap-area highbanks, as well as former Port Royal Speedway track champion, Brock Zearfoss, sprint car veteran and multi-time All Star winner, Paul McMahan, former two-time Series champion, Greg Wilson, former ASCS National Rookie of the Year, Skylar Gee, All Star winner and Indiana hotshot, Justin Peck, 2019 PA Sprint Car Series and Williams Grove Speedway track champion, Danny Dietrich, Indiana-native and multi-time USAC National Midget Series winner, Zeb Wise, three-time ASCS national champion, Sam Hafertepe, Jr., and Odessa, Texas-native and former ASCS National Tour winner, Josh Baughman.

Also entering action in the Volunteer State will be three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Tony Stewart. The Columbus, Indiana-native is a recent winner with the All Star Circuit of Champions and secured a $26,000 payday during the Rayce Rudeen Foundation event at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa.

Those seeking additional information pertaining to Volunteer Speedway’s Tennessee Sprint Car Nationals, such as gate times and ticket prices, should visit the speedway live on the Web at www.volunteerspeedway.com.

Each and every event on the 2020 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule will be broadcast live exclusively at www.floracing.com. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit www.floracing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings: (As of June 4, 2020)

1. Aaron Reutzel – 296

2. Austin McCarl – 288

3. Brock Zearfoss – 280

4. Justin Henderson – 270

5. Danny Dietrich – 270

6. Paul McMahan – 268

7. Tim Kaeding – 266

8. Tony Stewart – 262

9. Zeb Wise – 260

10. Terry McCarl – 254

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/5/2020): Brad Sweet

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/6/2020): Aaron Reutzel

East Bay Raceway Park, Fla. (2/10/2020): Aaron Reutzel (2)

East Bay Raceway Park, Fla. (2/11/2020): Kyle Larson

Park Jefferson International Speedway, S.D. (5/29/2020): Aaron Reutzel (3)

Park Jefferson International Speedway, S.D. (5/30/2020): Austin McCarl

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more – at up to 70 percent off the fancy stores’ prices. You never know what you’ll find at one of Ollie’s 363 “semi-lovely” stores in 25 states. For more information, visit www.ollies.us. Like us on Facebook or find us on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet. Ollie’s is a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol OLLI.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.

For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1.

Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

About FloSports:

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a venture-backed subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ mission is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.