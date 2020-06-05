All Star visit to Lawton Speedway postponed until Monday, June 8

By Tyler Altmeyer

LAWTON, Okla. (June 4, 2020) – Just as the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 were beginning to assemble for heat race competition, severe weather invaded the Lawton, Oklahoma-area ultimately resulting in the postponement of the opening round of the 2020 edition of Cometic Gasket Thunder Through The Plains presented by Hercules Tires at Lawton Speedway. The event has been rescheduled for Monday, June 8. Gates times will be identical to that of the originally scheduled program.

There were 27 All Stars entered for action at Lawton Speedway. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. set the evening’s fast time during qualifying time trials, just before Mother Nature intervened with strong winds and heavy downpours.

What’s Next:

The Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will continue the 2020 edition of Cometic Gasket Thunder Through The Plains presented by Hercules Tires with a visit to Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Oklahoma, on Friday, June 5. Hot laps are scheduled to begin at 6:30, p.m. Those seeking additional information should visit Red Dirt Raceway online at www.reddirtraceway.com.

Online Coverage:

Each and every event on the 2020 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule will be broadcast live exclusively at www.floracing.com. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit www.floracing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.