KNOXVILLE Iowa (June 6, 2020) — Brian Brown reached a milestone on Saturday winning the 50th winged 410 sprint car feature of his career at Knoxville Raceway. Brown held off Rico Abreu for the win.

Carson McCarl was in the right place at the right time when Jon Agan crashed while leading the 360 main event to take the lead and hold off Clint Garner for the win.

Russ Hall held off defending Knxoville point champion Matthew Stelzer for the Pro Sprint victory.