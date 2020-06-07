Trey Walters Sweeps Weekend with the Northern Nevada Sprint Cars

FALLON, NV (June 6, 2020) — Trey Walters completed a clean sweep of the weekend winning Saturday’s Northern Nevada Sprint Cars feature event at Rattlesnake Raceway. The win was Walters’ second of the weekend and fourth in a row with the series.
