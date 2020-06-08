Fans welcomed back to Attica Raceway Park

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – The fans will be welcomed back to Attica Raceway Park as racing continues Friday, June 12 with the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints, Propane.com/Dirt Nerds Podcast Late Models and the Fremont Fence 305 sprints.

“Last week was the first step in getting the season started but racing is one big family and one part of our family was missing….the fans, and we are thrilled to be able to have them back Friday,” said Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park.

“John (Bores, promoter) and all of the Attica family were so appreciative of the tremendous support from the race teams and all those who tuned in to Dirt Vision last week,” he continued.

Fans and race teams are highly encouraged to download and fill out the COVID-19 waiver found at www.atticaracewaypark.com Forms should be printed off in color and filled out and brought to the track the day of the race.

Fans are being asked to adhere to the state’s social distancing guidelines including not bringing those with underlying health issues, immunocompromised individuals and those the Center of Disease Control say are most at risk. If you have a fever or other symptoms please stay home and it is highly suggested fans and race teams wear masks.

Gates will open a little earlier Friday, June 12 – 4:30 p.m. and racing is slated to get under way at 7:45 p.m. on Construction Equipment and Supply/Venture Visionary Partners Night.

Also, the track’s concession stands will be open.

