DeKalb/Asgrow Midwest Power Series and MSTS Sprint Cars Event Gets Green Light at Jackson Motorplex

JACKSON, Minn. (June 10, 2020) – The DeKalb/Asgrow Midwest Power Series presented by GRP Motorsports and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars event at Jackson Motorplex on Friday, June 19, is on as scheduled.

The season debut for both series at the track pays $2,500 to win and $350 to start. The Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids division is also on the program.

A very limited number of fans will be allowed in the grandstands. Tickets are $20 for adults. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get in free. All grandstand tickets (including ones for children) must be purchased online. Tickets are available online at http://www.jacksonmotorplex.com/profile/?r=304977&rt=sch .

The pits open at 3 p.m. (Central) with the grandstands opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps begin at 7:30 p.m.

All CDC guidelines will be followed. Face masks are recommended and social distancing guidelines will be followed in the pits and grandstands.

The sprint car showdown is the first of two events at Jackson Motorplex next week. First up is Round 1 of the Bank Midwest Summer Series featuring IMCA modifieds, IMCA stock cars, IMCA hobby stocks, IMCA sport modifieds and IMCA sport compacts on Monday.

Both events will be broadcast via a live video stream at http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com.

