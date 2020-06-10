Oswego Speedway’s June 20 Program Cancelled; Closed Track Testing Begins Next Friday, June 19

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 10, 2020) – Oswego Speedway has officially cancelled the Saturday, June 20th Helena-Agri Enterprises ‘Spring Championship,’ scheduled to include racing for the Novelis Supermodifieds and Pathfinder Bank SBS. It is the fifth Speedway event to fall to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“Despite having to lose another race, we are very optimistic about where we stand in the near future,” said track owner, John Torrese. “As we approach phase 4 in Central New York, we are continuing to work with officials on a reopening plan, and have every intention to race with fans in attendance on July 4.”

The Speedway is holding details on the potential July 4 show or any future dates until receiving final approval, but the first event would include racing for the Novelis Supermodified, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and J&S Paving 350 Super divisions. The Sportsman Modified ‘XMR’ has now been cancelled in order to comply with CDC social distancing guidelines in the pit area.

“Right now, the Governor’s executive order, which prohibits auto racing with fans in attendance, is set to expire on July 2,” explained Torrese. “Our goal is to race with our fans here, and we will announce our plans as soon as we hear back from the Governor’s office. For the meantime, we are happy to do closed test sessions and allow our teams to get some laps in.”

While there will be no racing at Oswego Speedway in the month of June, the track will open up to teams for those closed test sessions, beginning next week on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20. Practices will continue on Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27. All 2020 divisions are invited to sign up.

For each of these four sessions, there will be strict limits on both the number of cars and crew members in the pit area, and absolutely no one will be allowed on Speedway grounds with the exception of teams and essential staff. All pit and grandstand gates will be shut.

Those interested in signing up for the testing slots; which will run from 4 to 8pm on Fridays and 10am to 2pm on Saturdays, can email Paul at oswegospeedway@gmail.com. Teams are asked to check their emails for further information on these sessions.

Fans hoping to follow along, can check the Speedway’s website and social media channels for content including live video, photos, driver interviews, lap times, and more, which will be posted during each session.

Oswego Speedway hopes to open the track office back up by month’s end to handle any of the necessary items needed for teams to race; including driver registration, or other paperwork. All ticket and camping sales of any kind remain paused, with hopes to announce future plans and pricing for these items in early July.

Teams are once again reminded that as soon as Oswego Speedway is given the green light to race, the track will do so, and everyone is urged to have their equipment prepped accordingly. Drivers are required to turn in all necessary paperwork before taking any laps on the track.

