Special July 4th event for Badger Midgets at Beaver Dam Raceway

By Bryan Gapinski

Beaver Dam, Wis. June 12—A special Saturday Night July 4 event at Beaver Dam Raceway has been added to the Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Series schedule. Joining Badger will be the The AutoMeter Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Series, and the INEX Legends Series.

Defending Series Champion Chase McDermand won the most recent Series at the track on Sept. 14, 2019. McDermand became the 22nd different Badger Midget feature winner at the track in 61 Series events. More information on event guidelines, times and admission prices will be announced shortly.

Year number eighty-four and the 2020 season opener for the Badger Midgets will on Saturday June 27 with the running of the 11th annual “Salute to Harry Turner” event at Wilmot Raceway.