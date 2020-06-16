USAC REGIONAL RACING PREVIEW JUNE 19-20, 2020

USAC MIDWEST WINGLESS DOUBLEHEADER WEEKEND IN MISSOURI & KANSAS

It’s a doubleheader weekend for the USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association Sprint Cars, starting Friday, June 19, at US 36 Raceway in Cameron, Mo., followed the next evening by a stop at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kans. on Saturday, June 20, a co-sanctioned event with USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma.

Kory Schudy (Springfield, Mo.) captured the inaugural USAC MWRA Sprint feature win last Saturday night at I-35 Speedway in Winston, Mo.

Joining USAC MWRA at U.S. 36 on Friday are the Sprint Series of Nebraska, IMCA Stock Cars, E-Modifieds and Pure Stocks. Pits open at 4pm central, grandstands open at 6pm, hot laps began at 7:30pm with racing scheduled for 8pm.

Adult general admission tickets are $20, senior and military are $18, kids 12 and younger are free. Pit passes are $35 apiece.

For Saturday’s showdown between USAC MWRA and USAC WSO, the Alternative Pest Management USRA Modifieds, Chunky Poodle Rookie Modifieds and AutoTech Service Street Stocks will also be in action along with the springs.

Pits open early at 3pm Central and grandstands open at 5pm. The USAC WSO drivers meeting is slated for 5:45 pm, with the track drivers meeting at 6pm, hot laps at 6:15pm and racing beginning at 7pm.

Adult tickets are just $15 while Seniors/Military are $10. Kids 10 and under are free. Pit passes are $25 apiece.

81 SPEEDWAY ON TAP FOR USAC WSO SATURDAY

USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma return to action this Saturday night, June 20, at 81 Speedway, the ultra-fast 3/8-mile dirt oval in Park City, Kansas for the “Border War.”

The event is a co-sanction between USAC’s WSO and USAC’s Midwest Wingless Racing Association. Danny Smith (Sand Springs, Okla.) won the USAC WSO round at 81 Speedway one year ago.

Noah Gass (Mounds, Okla.) recently captured the victory in the season opening round at Monarch Motor Speedway in Wichita Falls, Texas on June 5 while two-time and defending WSO champ, and current point leader, Brett Wilson (Coweta, Okla.) claimed the victory at Oklahoma Sports Park in Ada on June 6.

Alternative Pest Management USRA Modifieds, The Chunky Poodle Rookie Modifieds and AutoTech Service Street Stocks are also on the event card Saturday at 81 Speedway.

Pits open early at 3pm Central and grandstands open at 5pm. The USAC WSO drivers meeting is slated for 5:45 pm, with the track drivers meeting at 6pm, hot laps at 6:15pm and racing beginning at 7pm.

Adult tickets are just $15 while Seniors/Military are $10. Kids 10 and under are free. Pit passes are $25 apiece.

MIDWEST THUNDER SPEED2 MIDGET POINT SEASON OPENS FRIDAY AT GAS CITY

The USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 Midgets resume their racing season with their first points event of the year this Friday night, June 19, at Indiana’s Gas City I-69 Speedway.

Three-time series champion Aaron Leffel (Springfield, Ohio) swept both ends of February’s non-points special event races indoors at the Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin. He also won once with the Midwest Thunder series at Gas City in 2019 along with three-time winner Chett Gehrke (Broken Arrow, Okla.), and fellow one-time Gas City winners Stratton Briggs (Anna, Ohio) and Alex Watson (Columbus, Ohio).

Modifieds, Street Stocks and Compacts are also on the event card for Friday night. Lightning Sprints are also eligible to compete with the midgets.

Tickets, priced at $15 for adults and $10 for students, will be available at the speedway box office. Children 12 and under are free. Pit passes, at $30 each, will be sold at the Indiana Oxygen-sponsored pit sign-in building.

The pit gate will open at 3 p.m.; spectator gates at 5, and the racing will start at 7:30.

IMRA SPEED2 MIDGETS GO TO THE SPOON SATURDAY

The USAC IMRA SpeeD2 Midgets get back to it this Saturday night, June 20, at Spoon River Speedway in Canton, Ill.

Andy Baugh won at the 3/8-mile dirt oval an amazing six times last season with the series. The Mason City, Ill. driver has won each of the last two IMRA titles and is already off to a hot start to the season, winning the opening points race on May 23 at Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa.

Spoon River IMRA victors in 2019 also included two-time winner Adam Taylor (Dwight, Ill.), and one-time winners Korey Weyant (Springfield, Ill.), Patrick Bruns (Champaign, Ill.) and Bryan Stanfill (Brea, Calif.).

DirtCar Modifieds, DirtCar Pro L/M’S, E/B Mods and DirtCar Hornets join the action Saturday night. Pits open at 4pm CT, grandstands at 5pm, with hot laps starting at 6pm.

Adult general admission tickets are $15 and kids 10 and under are free. Adult pit passes are $35 while kids age 5 through 10 pit passes are $20.