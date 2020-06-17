Larson opens Indiana Midget Week with a win at Paragon

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: June 16, 2020 – Paragon Speedway – Paragon, Indiana – Indiana Midget Week

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Kyle Larson, 86, Tucker/Boat-14.813 (New Track Record); 2. Rico Abreu, 67K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.089; 3. Buddy Kofoid, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.159; 4. Tanner Carrick, 35, Petry-15.359; 5. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 17s, Clauson/Marshall-15.401; 6. Tanner Thorson, 19, Hayward-15.441; 7. Chris Windom, 89, Tucker/Boat-15.495; 8. Gio Scelzi, 84, Tucker/Boat-15.519; 9. Justin Grant, 4A, RAMS-15.574; 10. Ethan Mitchell, 19m, Bundy Built-15.744; 11. Brady Bacon, 4B, Klatt-15.793; 12. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 5, Petry-15.816; 13. Jake Neuman, 3N, Neuman-15.816; 14. Shane Golobic, 17w, Wood-15.829; 15. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall-15.853; 16. Chase Johnson, 25, Malloy-15.878; 17. Noah Gass, 08, Dave Mac-15.894; 18. Cannon McIntosh, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-16.001; 19. Jason McDougal, 21KS, Reynolds-16.022; 20. Ryan Hall, 2, Bush-16.023; 21. Cole Bodine, 39BC, Clauson/Marshall-16.077; 22. Dave Darland, 2ND, Harris-16.083; 23. Steve Buckwalter, 25B, Buckwalter-16.097; 24. Jadon Rogers, 4J, 4J-16.130; 25. Clinton Boyles, 98, RMS-16.162; 26. Zach Daum, 5D, Daum-16.198; 27. Ronnie Gardner, 7R, Iron Dome/Moonshine-16.205; 28. Maria Cofer, 57, Cofer-16.236; 29. Dylan Ito, 73, Ford-16.295; 30. Kyle Cummins, 3G, Yeley-16.297; 31. Jake Swanson, 73T, Ford-16.316; 32. Daison Pursley, 9, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-16.380; 33. Max McLaughlin, 97K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-16.432; 34. Ace McCarthy, 28, Dave Mac-16.461; 35. Thomas Meseraull, 7x, RMS-16.504; 36. Andrew Layser, 82, Tucker/Boat-16.574; 37. Kaylee Bryson, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-16.599; 38. Robert Dalby, 4, Dalby-16.605; 39. Russ Gamester, 46, Gamester-16.654; 40. Jeff Wimmenauer, 15J, Wimmenauer-16.686; 41. Hayden Reinbold, 19A, Reinbold/Underwood-16.833; 42. Brody Roa, 7m, Iron Dome/Moonshine-16.942; 43. Justin Dickerson, 21D, Dickerson-17.181; 44. Shane Cottle, 86c, Stamper-17.440; 45. Logan Seavey, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-NT; 46. Zeb Wise, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Kyle Larson, 3. Noah Gass, 4. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 5. Logan Seavey, 6. Clinton Boyles, 7. Max McLaughlin, 8. Cole Bodine, 9. Dylan Ito, 10. Jake Neuman, 11. Kaylee Bryson, 12. Hayden Reinbold. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Cannon McIntosh, 2. Tanner Thorson, 3. Shane Golobic, 4. Zach Daum, 5. Rico Abreu, 6. Dave Darland, 7. Kyle Cummins, 8. Robert Dalby, 9. Ethan Mitchell, 10. Ace McCarthy, 11. Brody Roa. NT

AUTOMETER THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Tyler Courtney, 2. Steve Buckwalter, 3. Thomas Meseraull, 4. Buddy Kofoid, 5. Chris Windom, 6. Brady Bacon, 7. Jason McDougal, 8. Ronnie Gardner, 9. Justin Dickerson, 10. Jake Swanson, 11. Russ Gamester. NT

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Tanner Carrick, 3. Gio Scelzi, 4. Daison Pursley, 5. Zeb Wise, 6. Jadon Rogers, 7. Ryan Hall, 8. Chase Johnson, 9. Maria Cofer, 10. Andrew Layser, 11. Jeff Wimmenauer. NT

C-MAIN: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the semi) 1. Logan Seavey, 2. Jake Swanson, 3. Ace McCarthy, 4. Zeb Wise, 5. Russ Gamester, 6. Andrew Layser, 7. Kaylee Bryson, 8. Dylan Ito, 9. Jeff Wimmenauer, 10. Brody Roa, 11. Hayden Reinbold, 12. Justin Dickerson, 13. Max McLaughlin, 14. Kyle Cummins, 15. Robert Dalby. NT

INDY METAL FINISHING SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Chris Windom, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Chase Johnson, 4. Logan Seavey, 5. Rico Abreu, 6. Jake Neuman, 7. Clinton Boyles, 8. Ethan Mitchell, 9. Dave Darland, 10. Jadon Rogers, 11. Cole Bodine, 12. Jason McDougal, 13. Jake Swanson, 14. Zeb Wise, 15. Ronnie Gardner, 16. Ace McCarthy, 17. Ryan Hall, 18. Maria Cofer. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Larson (6), 2. Tanner Thorson (2), 3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (3), 4. Chris Windom (12), 5. Justin Grant (7), 6. Tanner Carrick (4), 7. Tyler Courtney (9), 8. Logan Seavey (22), 9. Buddy Kofoid (5), 10. Kevin Thomas Jr. (8), 11. Thomas Meseraull (21), 12. Rico Abreu (11), 13. Zach Daum (19), 14. Shane Golobic (15), 15. Jake Neuman (14), 16. Daison Pursley (20), 17. Cole Bodine (24), 18. Brady Bacon (13), 19. Noah Gass (17), 20. Gio Scelzi (1), 21. Andrew Layser (23), 22. Chase Johnson (16), 23. Steve Buckwalter (18), 24. Cannon McIntosh (10). NT

**Cannon McIntosh flipped during practice. Zeb Wise flipped during qualifying. Jake Swanson flipped during the third heat. Robert Dalby flipped during the C-Main. Max McLaughlin flipped during the C-Main. Chase Johnson flipped on lap 12 of the feature. Gio Scelzi flipped on lap 22 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-10 Gio Scelzi, Laps 11-26 Tanner Thorson, Laps 27-30 Kyle Larson.

NEW USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Tyler Courtney-409, 2-Chris Windom-408, 3-Tanner Thorson-369, 4-Buddy Kofoid-350, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-328, 6-Cannon McIntosh-312, 7-Andrew Layser-308, 8-Tanner Carrick-305, 9-Cole Bodine-283, 10-Daison Pursley-280.

NEW INDIANA MIDGET WEEK POINTS: 1-Kyle Larson-83, 2-Tanner Thorson-75, 3-Ricky Stenhouse Jr.-71, 4-Justin Grant-66, 5-Chris Windom-65, 6-Tanner Carrick-65, 7-Tyler Courtney-60, 8-Buddy Kofoid-55, 9-Kevin Thomas Jr.-51, 10-Logan Seavey-50.

NEW INDIANA MIDGET WEEK PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-14, 2-Thomas Meseraull-10, 3-Chris Windom-8, 4-Zach Daum-6, 5-Kyle Larson-5, 6-Daison Pursley-4, 7-Justin Grant-2, 8-Tyler Courtney-2, 9-Shane Golobic-1.

NEW OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-43, 2-Chris Windom-31, 3-Andrew Layser-31, 4-Kevin Thomas Jr.-25, 5-Tanner Thorson-23, 6-Daison Pursley-22, 7-Brady Bacon-20, 8-Mario Clouser-19, 9-Tyler Courtney-18, 10-Tyler Thomas-16.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 17, 2020 – Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, Indiana – Indiana Midget Week