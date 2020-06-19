Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour Restarting 2020 Season At Caney Valley and I-30 Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (June 18, 2020) With venues opening and ASCS Officials able to work with tracks across the country, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network is set to roar back to life on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Caney Valley Speedway in Caney, Kan.

The first time back at the Kansas quarter-mile since June 21, 1993, during Speedweek, the win went to Terry Gray.

Presented by Terry Mattox Promotions, the event is co-sanctioned with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products and includes Factory Stocks and Stock Cars. The Thursday showdown will include a Fireworks Show after the races.

The first of a two-part weekend, the series will see action on Saturday, June 27 at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. The 76th National Tour event at “Hammer Hill”, the last visit on May 12, 2018, went to Sam Hafertepe, Jr.

Going into the two-race affair, Oklahoma’s Harli White leads the way over Sam Hafertepe, Jr. by 14 markers with Roger Crockett, Blake Hahn, and Matt Covington all within 37 points of the lead. California’s Tanner Carrick holds sixth with Jordon Mallett, Scott Bogucki, Dylan Westbrook, and Blake Carrick completing the top ten in tour standings.

Thursday, June 25 at Caney Valley Speedway opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing getting underway at 8:00 P.M. (CT). Admission is $20 for adults and Kids 12 and under get into the grandstand for free. Caney Valley Speedway is located at CR 1300 in Caney, Kan.

More info on the Speedway can be found at http://www.caneyvalleyspeedway.net or by calling Terry Mattox at (918) 417-0624.

Opening at 5:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 27, the action at I-30 Speedway is slated to begin at 7:30 P.M. (CT) and includes IMCA Modifieds, Dixon Road U-Pull-It Factory Stocks, NOW600 Micros, and, Mod-Lites. The event is co-sanctioned with the ASCS Mid-South Region. Admission is $20 for adults with Kids 12 and under free thanks to Camron’s Upholstery. I-30 Speedway is located on the I-30 Frontage Road, eastbound at Exit 126.

More information on the Speedway can be found at https://www.i-30speedway.com or by calling (501) 455-4567.

Live coverage is available for those who cannot make the trip on http://www.racinboys.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Event Details:

Thursday, June 25 – Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, Kan.)

Pits Open: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands Open: 5:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:30 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M

Muffler Rule: Open Headers

Saturday, June 27 – I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.)

Pits Open: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands Open: 5:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M

Muffler Rule: ASCS Schoenfeld Muffler Required

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/lucasoilascs

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/lucasoilascs (@lucasoilascs)

Instagram: LucasOilASCS

Video Broadcast: http://www.racinboys.com

Live-Scoring (Where Applicable): MRP Live

ASCS National Tour Drivers Online:

Seth Bergman (Snohomish, WA.): http://www.sethbergmanracing.com

Scott Bogucki (McLaren Vale, S. Aust.): https://www.facebook.com/ScottBogucki89

John Carney II (El Paso, TX): https://www.facebook.com/JohnCarneyRacing

Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK): http://www.mattcovingtonracing.com

Roger Crockett (Broken Arrow, OK): http://www.rocketdesignsllc.com

Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK): http://www.blakehahnracing.com

Alex Hill (Six Nations, Ontario, Can.): https://twitter.com/alexhill77x

Thomas Kennedy (Winnipeg, Manitoba, Can.): https://twitter.com/tjkennedy21k

Jordon Mallett (Greenbrier, AR): https://www.jordonmallett.com

Robbie Price (Cobble Hill, BC, Can.): http://www.bdsmotorsportsllc.com

Chase Randall (Waco, TX): https://twitter.com/chaserandall09

Danny Sams III (North Port, Fla.): https://www.samslamtnracing.com

Harli White (Lindsay, OK): http://www.harliwhiteracing.net

Dylan Westbrook (Scotland, Ont. Can.): https://twitter.com/westbrook47x

Garet Williamson (Columbia, MO.): https://twitter.com/garetw3

ASCS Sponsors:

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series. More information can be found on Lucas Oil Products at www.lucasoil.com. MAVTV Motorsports Network is the presenting sponsor of the American Sprint Car Series. Log onto http://www.mavtv.com for more information.

Sawblade.com is the official SawBlade of the American Sprint Car Series and title sponsor of every National Tour A-Feature as well as Victory Lane. For more information, log onto https://www.sawblade.com and follow along on Social Media at @SawBladecom on Twitter, on Instagram at Sawblade.com_, and Facebook.

Associate sponsors for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented the MAVTV Motorsports Network include Hoosier Racing Tire and Brodix. All Heat Races are brought to you by SCE Gaskets. All B-Features are presented by BMRS.

Team Lucas Sponsors for the American Sprint Car Series consist of Protect the Harvest, Geico, SRI, General Tire, MAVTV Motorsports Network, LucasOilRacing.tv, and General Tire.

All events are broadcast online at http://www.racinboys.com.

Product and Contingency Sponsorship provided by SCE Gaskets, K&N Filters, BMRS, SpeedMart, Engler Machine and Tool, FSR Radiator and Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers, MyRacePass.com, Weld Wheels, Maxwell Industries, Simpson, Wesmar Racing Engines, Hinchman Indy Racewear, Rod End Supply, Smiley’s Racing Products, and Triple X Race, Co.