Cottle Wins Opening Night of the Bill Gardner Memorial at Putnamville

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 3, 2020 – Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana – 5/16-Mile Dirt Oval – Bill Gardner Sprintacular – Co-Sanctioned by the Midwest Sprint Car Series

FATHEADZ EYEWEAR QUALIFYING: 1. Jadon Rogers, 14, Rogers-13.523; 2. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-13.525; 3. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-13.595; 4. Shane Cottle, 74x, Hodges-13.637; 5. Brady Short, 11p, Short/Pottorff-13.744; 6. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-13.777; 7. Jake Swanson, 34AZ, Team AZ-13.882; 8. A.J. Hopkins, 04, Burton-13.912; 9. Brayden Fox, 53, Fox-14.083; 10. Anton Hernandez, 5, Baldwin-14.111; 11. Stephen Schnapf, 61m, Edwards-14.135; 12. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-14.168; 13. Kendall Ruble, 17, Ruble/Martin-14.172; 14. Kevin Thomas Jr., 9K, KT-14.239; 15. Jordan Kinser, 70, Hurst-14.268; 16. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-14.293; 17. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-14.340; 18. Kent Schmidt, 5K, KO-14.373; 19. Chris Windom, 19, Hayward-14.384; 20. Blake Vermillion, 73, Vermillion-14.393; 21. Tanner Thorson, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-14.434; 22. Kurt Gross, 1x, Gross-14.453; 23. Donny Brackett, 4B, Brackett-14.453; 24. Aric Gentry, 10, GBR-14.563; 25. Jake Bland, 20B, Bland-14.595; 26. Garrett Aitken, 32, Aitken-14.618; 27. Dave Darland, 36d, EZR/Curb-Agajanian-14.666; 28. Dakota Jackson, 17G, On The Gass-14.703; 29. Jonathan Vennard, 54, KO-14.739; 30. Ben Knight, 16K, Knight-14.744; 31. Ryan Bond, 7R, Bond-14.863; 32. Jesse Vermillion, 5v, Vermillion-14.863; 33. Max Adams, 37, Felker-14.908; 34. Brent Beauchamp, 34, Olson-14.927; 35. Robert Bell, 71, Bell-14.952; 36. Dustin Smith, 77, Smith-15.006; 37. Harley Burns, 16, Burns-15.006; 38. Carson Short, 71p, Daigh/Phillips-15.065; 39. Mario Clouser, 6, Clouser-15.184; 40. Tye Mihocko, 5T, Mihocko-15.208; 41. Tony Helton, 87, Miller-15.282; 42. Tim Creech, 2c, Creech-15.403; 43. Dickie Gaines, 44, Soudrette-15.546; 44. Stan Beadles, 84, Beadles-15.763; 45. Nate McMillin, 24, McMillin-15.999; 46. Eric Perrott, 45, Perrott-16.050; 47. Evan Mosley, 27, Mosley-16.173; 48. Robert Carrington, 34c, Carrington-16.446; 49. Chayse Hayhurst, 20, Hayhurst-16.450; 50. Carl Rhuebottom, 83, Rhuebottom-16.719; 51. Michael Clark, 8, Clark-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-3 transfer to the feature) 1. Dave Darland, 2. Chris Windom, 3. Mario Clouser, 4. Garrett Aitken, 5. Dickie Gaines, 6. Tim Creech, 7. Carl Rhuebottom, 8. Jordan Kinser, 9. Robert Carrington. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION (CSI) SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-3 transfer to the feature) 1. Carson Short, 2. Brent Beauchamp, 3. Dustin Smith, 4. Tanner Thorson, 5. Harley Burns, 6. Nate McMillin, 7. Chayse Hayhurst, 8. Max Adams, 9. Michael Clark. NT

AUTOMETER THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-3 transfer to the feature) 1. Justin Grant, 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3. Dakota Jackson, 4. Jonathan Vennard, 5. Jesse Vermillion, 6. Stan Beadles, 7. Tye Mihocko. NT

INDY RACE PARTS FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-3 transfer to the feature) 1. A.J. Hopkins, 2. Jake Bland, 3. Brayden Fox, 4. Ben Knight, 5. Robert Bell, 6. Tony Helton, 7. Eric Perrott, 8. Kurt Gross. NT

FIFTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-3 transfer to the feature) 1. C.J. Leary, 2. Chase Stockon, 3. Kyle Cummins, 4. Jake Swanson, 5. Kent Schmidt, 6. Donny Brackett, 7. Blake Vermillion, 8. Ryan Bond. NT

SIXTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-3 transfer to the feature) 1. Shane Cottle, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Brandon Mattox, 4. Anton Hernandez, 5. Stephen Schnapf, 6. Kendall Ruble, 7. Jadon Rogers, 8. Brady Short. NT

C-MAIN: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the semi) 1. Tim Creech, 2. Aric Gentry, 3. Max Adams, 4. Tye Mihocko, 5. Blake Vermillion, 6. Chayse Hayhurst, 7. Ryan Bond, 8. Eric Perrott, 9. Robert Carrington, 10. Nate McMillin, 11. Jadon Rogers, 12. Tony Helton, 13. Kendall Ruble, 14. Stan Beadles, 15. Donny Brackett, 16. Carl Rhuebottom, 17. Michael Clark. NT

INDY METAL FINSIHING SEMI: (12 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Garrett Aitken, 2. Tanner Thorson, 3. Anton Hernandez, 4. Dickie Gaines, 5. Max Adams, 6. Jonathan Vennard, 7. Jesse Vermillion, 8. Ben Knight, 9. Tim Creech, 10. Kent Schmidt, 11. Jake Swanson, 12. Stephen Schnapf, 13. Aric Gentry, 14. Harley Burns, 15. Tye Mihocko, 16. Robert Bell. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Shane Cottle (6), 2. Justin Grant (2), 3. Chris Windom (7), 4. C.J. Leary (5), 5. Chase Stockon (11), 6. A.J. Hopkins (1), 7. Brent Beauchamp (8), 8. Kevin Thomas Jr. (9), 9. Dakota Jackson (15), 10. Dave Darland (4), 11. Garrett Aitken (19), 12. Tanner Thorson (20), 13. Kyle Cummins (17), 14. Mario Clouser (13), 15. Jadon Rogers (23), 16. Carson Short (3), 17. Brayden Fox (16), 18. Dustin Smith (14), 19. Brandon Mattox (18), 20. Jake Bland (10), 21. Aric Gentry (24), 22. Anton Hernandez (21), 23. Dickie Gaines (22), 24. Brady Bacon (12). NT

**Brady Short flipped during the sixth heat. Michael Clark flipped during the C-Main.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Justin Grant, Laps 2-6 Carson Short, Lap 7 Justin Grant, Laps 8-30 Shane Cottle.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-572, 2-Chris Windom-532, 3-Brady Bacon-490, 4-Chase Stockon-476, 5-C.J. Leary-475, 6-Kevin Thomas Jr.-466, 7-Carson Short-444, 8-Dave Darland-360, 9-Anton Hernandez-345, 10-Brandon Mattox-312.

PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Tanner Thorson-52, 2-Chris Windom-49, 3-Logan Seavey-43, 4-Justin Grant-38, 5-Cannon McIntosh-32, 6-Andrew Layser-31, 7-Kevin Thomas Jr.-27, 8-Tanner Carrick-27, 9-Daison Pursley-27, 10-Thomas Meseraull-24.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 4, 2020 – Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana – 5/16-Mile Dirt Oval – Bill Gardner Sprintacular – Co-Sanctioned by the Midwest Sprint Car Series