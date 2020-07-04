T.J.’s Takeaways From a Busy Friday of Racing

Another thing that I’ve recently found amazing about Larson is his ability to recall what he did just moments earlier without any kind of video review, breaking down his races in post-race interviews with such detail I have to back up my recording and listen to it a couple of more times to take in everything he’s saying. Larson’s gift of processing information so quickly in the race car and covert it to what he’s doing physically with the race car is a gift few have, and is at a level of detail that soon after the feature I don’t recall hearing before on a regular basis out of a driver.

I do not see over time how some other form of racing does not swoop in and give Larson another chance. I am trying to enjoy his on track ability as much as possible while admiring some of the things Larson is trying to do quietly behind the scenes, as mentioned by fellow journalist Matt Weaver, without the spotlight on him. America loves a comeback wherever Larson’s career takes him I hope he ends up happy.