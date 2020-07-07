National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Online Auction Set to Start Saturday at 8 a.m.!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, July 8, 2020 – The non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum is planning a week long online auction beginning Saturday, July 11 at 8 a.m. CST and ending Saturday July 18 at 3 p.m. CST. The auction will showcase over 40 items donated to the museum for auction purposes.

The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa, normally holds up to seven live auctions a year, but this year, has elected to go online as big racing events have been either postponed or canceled for the season.

“The pandemic has affected everything in society, and in racing as well,” says National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum executive director, Bob Baker. “Our museum has been in the same boat, and we thought maybe an online auction would be good for race fans who don’t normally get to see us, or can’t this year. Unfortunately, it’s a year where we won’t get to see as many of our supporters, so we thought this would be a good idea. We’d like to thank the folks from Steffes Group for helping us out with this.”

The auction benefits the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum. A large assortment of unique and autographed memorabilia will be a part of the auction, including: an autographed and framed display including autographs from all participants in the 1997 Winston 500 in Talladega, Albama (Dale Earnhardt, Bobby Labonte, Mark Martin, Jeff Gordon, Bill Elliott, Dale Jarrett, Rusty Wallace, Darrell Waltrip and many more; lighted Knoxville Raceway and National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum signs; Kasey Kahne framed and autographed gloves; autographed Kyle Larson glove; signed visors, prints, and much, much more!

The following link will give you the Lot Listing, and the information you need to register!

https://steffesgroup.com/Auction/AuctionDetails?Name=national-sprint-car-hall-of-fame-museum-aucti-32806

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum

One Sprint Capital Place

Knoxville, IA 50138

Phone: 641-842-6176

Fax: 641-842-6177

E-mail: Info@SprintCarHoF.com

Website: www.SprintCarHoF.com