CRSA July 17th Afton Event Forced To Cancel, Season Opener Now At Land of Legends July 18th

From Toby Lagrange

Sodus, NY – The SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series season opener set for Friday July 17th at the Afton Motorsports Park has been cancelled.

Due to the continuation of the Covid-19 restrictions regarding fans in the grandstands, track management has been forced to reduce costs. The CRSA will unfortunately fall victim to this situation with the cancellation of the Independence Day program.

The 2020 CRSA season will now open on Saturday July 18th at the Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua, New York. The CRSA sanctioned (not the series) weekly Mike Emhof Motorsports 305 Sprint Car division will once again be in action this Saturday, July 11th at the Canandaigua oval.

“This will be a great opportunity to get some track time prior to the CRSA Series opener” stated Emhof. “We can only hope that Paul Cole and his team can continue with Fans in the Stands”.

Please stay tuned to the CRSA website and social media pages for further updates on the 2020 season.

