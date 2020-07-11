Dover Wins MSTS Feature at Rapid Speedway

Jack Dover (Serena Dalhamer photo)

Midwest Sprint Touring Series
Rapid Speedway
Rock Rapids, Iowa
Friday July 10, 2020

Property Solutions of America Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 2-Derrik Lusk[6]
2. 53-Jack Dover[7]
3. 20-Brant O’Banion[2]
4. 2K-Kevin Ingle[3]
5. 101-Chuck McGillivray[5]
6. 88-Travis Reber[1]
7. 14T-Trent Roth[4]

Property Solutions of America Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 36-Jason Tostenson[1]
2. 23-Brandon Bosma[2]
3. 14-Jody Rosenboom[3]
4. 5-Eric Lutz[5]
5. 11X-Gregg Bakker[4]
6. 77-John Klabonde[6]
7. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[7]

Property Solutions of America Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 17B-Ryan Bickett[1]
2. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[2]
3. 17-Lee Goos Jr[3]
4. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[5]
5. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[6]
6. 33-Trevor Smith[4]

Property Solutions of America A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 53-Jack Dover[2]
2. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[6]
3. 17B-Ryan Bickett[7]
4. 14-Jody Rosenboom[8]
5. 11X-Gregg Bakker[15]
6. 5-Eric Lutz[10]
7. 23-Brandon Bosma[3]
8. 17-Lee Goos Jr[1]
9. 101-Chuck McGillivray[14]
10. 51A-Elliot Amdahl[13]
11. 2D-Dusty Ballenger[11]
12. 20-Brant O’Banion[9]
13. 2K-Kevin Ingle[12]
14. 33-Trevor Smith[17]
15. 88-Travis Reber[18]
16. 14T-Trent Roth[19]
17. 6B-Bayley Ballenger[20]
18. 36-Jason Tostenson[4]
19. 77-John Klabonde[16]
20. 2-Derrik Lusk[5]

