Update for Placerville Speedway teams this Saturday July 18th:

By Gary Thomas

After a week off the Placerville Speedway returns to action this Saturday night with another competitor-based program. Please make note that with no additional sponsorship coming in this week however, the Winged 360 Sprint Cars will be competing for a 50% purse on Saturday.

Thanks to Jay’s Mobile Welding & Fabrication the Pure Stocks will be vying for a regular purse, while the Ltd. Late Models will be contesting their normal weekly payout based on car count. The Mini Trucks will also be racing for their standard purse.

Th grandstands will again be closed to spectators and all the recent pit area guidelines continue to be in place. Rounding out the card on Saturday are the Vintage Hard Tops.