Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series At U.S. 36 Raceway This Friday

OSBORN, Mo. (July 16, 2020) Back in the Show-Me State for the 107th time with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the series will make their fifth appearance at the high-banked U.S. 36 Raceway since 2005 on Friday, July 17.

Returning in 2019 after a six-year hiatus, Canada’s Thomas Kennedy took the lead on Lap 12 for his third career victory against the National Tour over a 32 car field that was co-sanctioned with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps.

Friday’s showdown will again be sanctioned with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps and offers teams a $3,000 to win, $400 to start A-Feature. All non-transferring drivers receive $150.

Pits on Friday, July 17, opens at Noon with Grandstands opening at 5:00 P.M. Hot Laps begin at 7:00 P.M. Racing goes green at 8:00 P.M. (CT) and includes IMCA Modifieds and E-Mods. General Admission is $25, Seniors and Military get in for $22, and kids 12 and under are free into the grandstands.

U.S. 36 Raceway is located at the U.S. 36 and MO 33 Junctions. The track’s physical address is 9850 MO-33 in Osborn, Mo. From I-35, take U.S. 36 West approximately seven-miles, then turn north to the track. More information on the high-banked oval, the complete lineup of events, and event tickets can be found online at http://www.us36racewaydirttrack.com.

Live coverage is available for those who cannot make the trip on http://www.racinboys.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Event Details:

Who: ASCS National Tour w/ASCS Warrior Region

Where: U.S. 36 Raceway (Osborn, Mo.)

When: Friday, July 17, 2020

Times and Other Info:

Pits Open: Noon

Grandstands Open: 5:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M

Muffler Rule: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Track Information: U.S. 36 Raceway

Address: 9850 MO-33. Osborn, MO 64474

Phone: (816) 752-3645

Website: http://www.us36racewaydirttrack.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/US36raceway

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/US36RacewayDirtTrack

Driver Point Standings (Top 15): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 858; 2. Roger Crockett 814; 3. Harli White 770; 4. Jordon Mallett 763; 5. Blake Hahn 729; 6. Scott Bogucki 701; 7. Matt Covington 698; 8. Dylan Westbrook 661; 9. Chase Randall 597; 10. Justin Sanders 578; 11. Garet Williamson 569; 12. Danny Sams III 562; 13. Alex Hill 558; 14. Travis Reber 511; 15. John Carney II 481;

2020 A-Feature Winner(s): Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 3 (2/29 – Canyon Speedway Park; 6/25 – Caney Valley Speedway; 6/27 – I-30 Speedway); Matt Covington – 1 (2/28 – Canyon Speedway Park); Brad Sweet – 1 (3/6 – Merced Speedway); Andy Forsberg – 1 (3/8 – Petaluma Speedway); Harli White – 1 (7/11 – Riverside International Speedway);

