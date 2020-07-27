RacinBoys All Access Members Provided Four Broadcasts This Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (July 27, 2020) – Live broadcasts from four races will be showcased on RacinBoys this weekend.

RacinBoys All Access members can listen to lap-by-lap action of the famed Belleville 305 Nationals hosted by Belleville High Banks in Belleville, Kan., on Friday and Saturday. The marquee United Rebel Sprint Series event draws many of the top competitors throughout the nation.

Additionally, the weekly racing program at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., featuring Champ 305 Sprints, Modifieds, Factory Stocks, Mini Stocks and Junior Mini Stocks will have live audio on Saturday.

The lone video broadcast of the weekend is Friday at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., where the Midwest Wingless Sprints invade the oval.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month. The subscription offers live Pay-Per-View video from nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race and it also provides access to all On-Demand video content as well as all live audio broadcasts. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription. The coverage is brought to you by Lucas Oil Products, which is the title sponsor for all RacinBoys live events and studio shows this year.

PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast continues on Saturday evening as well.

The free show, which airs on the RacinBoys website, Facebook Live and YouTube TV channels, focuses on grass-roots racing by providing instant updates and unique access, including Victory Lane interviews, correspondent connections and cut-ins to Pay-Per-View videos, from races around the country.

Featured action this Saturday includes the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio; the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa; the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind.; the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League at Macon Speedway in Macon, Ill.; the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series at Kokomo Speedway in Kokomo, Ind.; and ASCS regional competition at I-76 Speedway in Fort Morgan, Colo., and at Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram, Miss., among other events across the country.

PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast is seeking correspondents to provide updates for tracks and series across the country. To learn more about becoming a correspondent, email RacinBoys@RacinBoys.com.

LUCAS OIL –

Founded in 1989, Lucas Oil is a manufacturer and distributor of automotive and racing oil, additives and lubricants. Lucas Oil has long been directly involved in the American racing industry through multiple vehicle sponsorships and racing event promotions at all levels. Seeing a need for better lubricants in this industry, the Lucas people went to work again. The end result being a line of high performance engine oils and gear oils that are second-to-none in the racing industry. Lucas racing products have proven themselves on NASCAR, NHRA, IHRA, PPL and USHRA tracks across the country. For more information, visit http://www.LucasOil.com.

RACINBOYS –

RacinBoys, founded by Scott Traylor and Kirk Elliott in 2003, is an internet broadcasting company covering all forms of motor sports. RacinBoys produces weekly radio shows on Sports Radio 810 WHB, ESPN Kansas City and its website RacinBoys.com. RacinBoys also provides live video and audio coverage of series and racing events including the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. For more information, go to http://www.RacinBoys.com or e-mail racinboys@racinboys.com .