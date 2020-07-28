Oswego’s First Three August Events Scrapped; Classic Weekend Remains Unaffected by COVID-19

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (July 28, 2020) – New York State has again extended executive order 202.3 on public gatherings until August 20, thus forcing Oswego Speedway to cancel events originally scheduled for the 1st, 8th, and 15th of the coming month.

The events cancelled include the Summer Championship presented by Best Western Plus and Quality Inn & Suites Riverfront, U-Pull U-Save and JP Jewelers Retro Night, and the Barlow’s Concession ‘Road to the Championship’ program.

Oswego Speedway’s Skip’s Fish Fry and CME Electrical Supply ‘TEAL Palace’ Championship Night remains on as scheduled for August 22, although this event would now serve as a ‘tune up’ for Budweiser International Classic Weekend slated for September 4 to 6.

Speedway management continues to work closely with elected officials, and is hopeful to race with fans in attendance on Labor Day Weekend. For the latest updates from the track, FOLLOW on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway or LIKE on Facebook at Facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway.

Regularly scheduled Fast Friday sessions will continue through August 28. Interested teams may contact Paul at oswegospeedway@gmail.com to sign up.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.