Photo Gallery: 2020 Knoxville 360 Nationals Friday Night Program ASCS National Tour, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Matt Juhl (09), Alex Hill (77X), and Jonathan Preston (22P) (Serena Dalhamer photo) McKenna Haase (55M) and James McFadden (9) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Clint Garner (40) and Matt Juhl (09) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Lynton Jeffrey (83J) and Kelby Watt (1K) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Matt Juhl (09), Alex Hill (77X), and Jonathan Preston (22P) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Christian Bowman (15) and Blake Hahn (52) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Alex Hill (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brian Brown (21) and Casey Friedrichsen (20F) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brian Brown, Lynton Jeffrey, and Sawyer Phillips (Serena Dalhamer photo) Ryan Roberts (18) and Casey Friedrichsen (20F) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Related Stories: Kerry Madsen Wins the 2020 Knoxville 360 Nationals Juhl Wins 2020 Knoxville 360 Nationals B-Main Lynton Jeffrey Wires Field on Night #2 of the Knoxville 360 Nationals Lasoski Narrowly Edges Larson to win 360 Nationals Opening Night Feature Davey Heskin Finishes First in Thrilling 410 Showdown at Knoxville! knoxville 360 nationalsKnoxville RacewayPhoto Gallery