Colton Heath Shines In Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week Finale At Diamond Park Speedway

NASHVILLE, Ark. (August 16, 2020) – The final night of the Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley’s Racing Products continued a common theme of Northwest talent at the front of the field as Washington’s Colton Heath led start to finish at Diamond Park Speedway.

“Man, this win means a lot to me. This makes all the work and sweating through this damn humidity worth it,” commented Heath of the victory.

“Coming out here from Washington, begin able to run these races, and cap it off with a win, it means a lot to my family, my car owners, just everyone who supports this deal and plus, it’s really cool to look at the final points and see these west coast guys come out here and finish at the top.”

Earning the pole in Sunday’s 25-lap A-Feature, Heath had to outgun the field three times before the race finally went to green. Chased by Harli White, the first two laps, J.J. Hickle worked by the No. 17w on Lap 3. Pulling close several times as the leaders found traffic near the mid-point of the race, J.J. came within striking distance but was unable to advance.

Working through the backmarkers with ease, Heath found the checkered flag 2.056-seconds ahead of the No. 63.

Hickle’s sixth top five in as many races, and fifth time on the podium, the runner-up finish secured his spot atop the points and netted him $3,000 from Smiley’s Racing Products. Charing from 10th, Michael Faccinto made up seven spots to third with Colton Hardy posting his best finish of the week in fourth. Matt Covington completed the top five.

John Carney II crossed sixth with Chase Randall in seventh. Canada’s Robbie Price was the Hard Charger with a run from 20th to eighth. Brad Bowden followed from 15th to ninth with Oregon’s Tanner Holmes tenth.

A field of 22 drivers made the call at Diamond Park Speedway. Colton Hardy grabbed $100 as the Bush’s Chicken Quick Qualifier. Heat Races were each worth $100 to win thanks to Griffith Truck and Equipment, Schure Built Suspension, and Brewer Trucking. Wins went to Harli White, J.J. Hickle, and Seth Bergman. The Tiny’s Truck Repair Hard Charger was Robbie Price and picked up $100. The Mid-Mo Equipment Dash put an extra $100 in Colton Heath’s pocket.

While J.J. Hickle won the overall Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley’s Racing Products title, Seth Bergman finished second with Colton Heath, Michael Faccinto, and John Carney II taking the top five spots. In all, 91 drivers from 16 states and three countries took part in Sprint Week competition.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Lucas Oil ASCS Sprint Week powered by Smiley’s

Diamond Park Speedway

Nashville, Arkansas

Sunday, August 16, 2020

Bush’s Chicken Qualifying

Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 41-Colton Hardy, 12.929[2]

2. J2-John Carney II, 12.997[14]

3. 33-Colton Heath, 13.017[5]

4. 17W-Harli White, 13.030[7]

5. 95-Matt Covington, 13.110[4]

6. 9-Chase Randall, 13.130[3]

7. 23M-Lance Moss, 13.138[1]

8. 63-JJ Hickle, 13.175[8]

9. 5H-Michael Faccinto, 13.195[15]

10. 5T-Ryan Timms, 13.256[6]

11. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 13.323[10]

12. 23-Seth Bergman, 13.346[18]

13. 0-Eric Baldaccini, 13.462[17]

14. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 13.536[13]

15. 88-Travis Reber, 13.672[20]

16. 1S-Joey Schmidt, 13.775[9]

17. 21P-Robbie Price, 13.792[19]

18. 30-Joseph Miller, 13.800[16]

19. 2-Brad Bowden, 13.821[22]

20. 44-Jesse Love, 13.834[21]

21. 09-Mike Vaculik, 13.919[12]

22. 6-Jett Carney, 14.258[11]

Heat Race #Races (All drivers will advance to the A-Feature)

Schure Built Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 17W-Harli White[3]

2. 23M-Lance Moss[2]

3. 5T-Ryan Timms[1]

4. 41-Colton Hardy[4]

5. 2-Brad Bowden[7]

6. 6-Jett Carney[8]

7. 1S-Joey Schmidt[6]

8. 0-Eric Baldaccini[5]

Griffith Trucking Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 63-JJ Hickle[2]

2. 95-Matt Covington[3]

3. J2-John Carney II[4]

4. 17B-Ryan Bickett[5]

5. 18T-Tanner Holmes[1]

6. 44-Jesse Love[7]

7. 21P-Robbie Price[6]

Brewer Trucking Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Seth Bergman[1]

2. 5H-Michael Faccinto[2]

3. 33-Colton Heath[4]

4. 88-Travis Reber[5]

5. 9-Chase Randall[3]

6. 30-Joseph Miller[6]

7. 09-Mike Vaculik[7]

Mid-Mo Equipment Dash:

Dash (6 Laps)

1. 33-Colton Heath[1]

2. 63-JJ Hickle[2]

3. 17W-Harli White[4]

4. J2-John Carney II[7]

5. 9-Chase Randall[8]

6. 41-Colton Hardy[3]

7. 95-Matt Covington[6]

8. 23-Seth Bergman[5]

SawBlade.com A-Feature

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 33-Colton Heath[1]

2. 63-JJ Hickle[2]

3. 5H-Michael Faccinto[10]

4. 41-Colton Hardy[6]

5. 95-Matt Covington[7]

6. J2-John Carney II[4]

7. 9-Chase Randall[5]

8. 21P-Robbie Price[20]

9. 2-Brad Bowden[15]

10. 18T-Tanner Holmes[14]

11. 44-Jesse Love[17]

12. 88-Travis Reber[13]

13. 1S-Joey Schmidt[19]

14. 30-Joseph Miller[16]

15. 17B-Ryan Bickett[12]

16. 09-Mike Vaculik[21]

17. 6-Jett Carney[18]

18. 17W-Harli White[3]

19. 23M-Lance Moss[9]

20. 5T-Ryan Timms[11]

21. 23-Seth Bergman[8]

22. 0-Eric Baldaccini[22]

Lap Leader(s): Colton Heath 1-25

Tiny’s Truck Repair Hard Charger: Robbie Price +12

High Point Driver: N/A

Provisional(s): N/A

2020 Sprint Week Winners:

Blake Hahn – 2 (8/14 – Creek County Speedway; 8/15 – I-30 Speedway)

J.J. Hickle – 1 (8/11 – Lakeside Speedway)

John Carney II – 1 (8/12 – Caney Valley Speedway)

Seth Bergman – 1 (8/13 – 81-Speedway)

Colton Heath – 1 – (8/16 – Diamond Park Speedway);

2020 Sprint Week Standings (Final)

J.J. Hickle-829

Seth Bergman-747

Colton Heath-730

Michael Faccinto-709

John Carney II-703

Harli White-644

Robbie Price-608

Tanner Holmes-586

Chase Randall-570

Ryan Bickett-540

Blake Hahn-539

Jake Bubak-498

Riley Goodno-495

Ryan Timms-492

Channin Tankersley-486

Brandon Anderson-482

Jesse Love-470

Colton Hardy-464

Matt Covington-435

Jett Carney-421

Travis Reber-366

Shane Hopkins-365

Jesse Baker-325

Avery Goodman-318

Lance Moss-316

Fred Mattox-295

Zach Chappell-293

Danny Sams III-293

Brad Bowden-284

Ian Madsen-272

Nick Parker-238

Joey Schmidt-234

Tim Crawley-232

Mike Vaculik-228

Eric Baldaccini-218

Cody Gardner-216

Gunner Ramey-195

J.R. Topper-195

Kyle Bellm-195

Casey Wills-186

Sean McClelland-184

Dylan Postier-171

Joseph Miller-167

Trey Burke-163

Kyle Clark-154

Preston Perlmutter-130

Forrest Sutherland-130

Tim Kent-130

Kevin Cummings-130

Glen Saville-130

Bailey Hughes-130

Jake Greider-130

Blake Jenkins-130

Derek Hagar-119

Jay Russell-113

Danny Smith-113

J.D. Johnson-110

Alex Sewell-110

Austin O’Neal-96

Jeff Stasa-96

Chris Morgan-94

Chelsea Blevins-92

Zach Pringle-92

Howard Moore-90

Bailey Elliott-65

Bailey Sucich-65

Jeremy Campbell-65

Terry Easum-65

Zach Blurton-65

Eric Mathews-65

Rick Wright Jr-65

Mickey Walker-65

Noah Harris-65

Charlie Crumpton-65

Ernie Ainsworth-65

Ronny Howard-65

Charlie Louden-65

Rick Pringle-65

Chad Jones-65

Joe Young-65

Dustin Gates-65

Jeremy Middleton-65

Brandon Hanks-65

Chris Banja-65

Kevin Hinkle-65

Hayden Martin-65

Brandon Taylor-65

Chase Howard-65

Hunter Poe-65

Landon Britt-65

Richard Reynolds-65