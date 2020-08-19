DCRP Sprint Car Nationals & Sport Mod Mayhem to Air Live Via PPV at IMCA.TV

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (August 18, 2020) – Dodge City Raceway Park is the place to be for this weekend’s Fourth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals along with the Seventh Annual IMCA Sport Modified Mayhem North vs. South Duel atop the 3/8-mile clay oval in southwest Kansas.

However, not all is lost for those that unable to take in all the excitement in person, as all three nights of action will be aired live via Pay-Per-View at www.imca.tv.

Each night of action will be available for just $20 or get all three nights of competition for just $50.

The monumental racing weekend in Dodge City begins on Thursday and ultimately culminates with Saturday’s $3,000-to-win DCRP Sprint Car finale and the $1,500-to-win Sport Modified Mayhem North vs. South Duel championship event.

The slate for the weekend includes:

Thursday:

DCRP Sprint Car Nationals Night One (Heat races, “B” Mains & “A” Main)

Kansas Antique Racers

IMCA Sport Modifieds practice sessions

Friday:

DCRP Sprint Car Nationals Night Two (Heat Races, “B” Mains & “A” Main)

Sport Modified Mayhem North vs. South Duel (Heat Races and Qualifying Main Events)

Kansas Antique Racers

Saturday:

DCRP Sprint Car Nationals Finale (Last Chance Heat Races, Pole Dash, “B” Mains, $3,000-to-win “A’ Main

Sport Modified Mayhem North vs. South Duel (“B” Mains and $1,500-to-win “A” Main)

Kansas Antique Racers

Each night of racing action will get under way at 7:30 p.m.

Jake Bubak is the reigning Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals champion after besting last year’s field of 42 competitors while Robert Elliott became the fifth different Sport Modified Mayhem victor last year.

Along with a healthy purse for both the Sprint Car and Sport Modified ranks, another $3,400 in lap money is up for grabs in the 30-lap Sprint Car finale along with several other special awards. The complete list of lap sponsors is at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/driver-info/dcrp-305-sprint-car-nationals/lap-sponsors/.

Other special awards include:

Hard Charger Award courtesy of Steve Hilker Trucking, Inc.

$500 Mid-Way Bonus courtesy of Adams Roofing ($250, $150, $100 for top three on lap 15 of Saturday Night feature)

$250 Best Appearing Car courtesy of Adams Roof Tech

It will be the first time for www.imca.tv to offer this exclusive live coverage from Dodge City Raceway Park, so don’t miss out if you can’t get to DCRP in the flesh.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.