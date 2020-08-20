Badger Midgets at Sycamore Speedway on Saturday

By Bryan Gapinski

Sycamore, Ill., Aug. 20—The Badger Midget Series returns to Sycamore Speedway on Saturday Night Aug. 22 after an exciting feature event two weeks ago.

General admission gates open at: 6 pm, qualifying begins at 6:30 pm with races to follow for all events. Divisions also competing during the evenings with Badger include: Super Late Models, Street Stocks, and Pure Stocks.

At the mid-way of 2020 season five drivers have separated themselves from the field and are separated by 114-points, with a possible 116 points available each night.

Defending Series Champions Chase McDermand aided by three feature wins holds an 17-point lead over Nick Baran. The most Sycamore feature win Tyler Baran holds down third place, followed by Kevin Douglas, and Aug. 8 Sycamore runner-up Jeff Zelinski. Badger returns to Sycamore on Sept. 5 Labor Day weekend for the Franklin B. Alexander Memorial event.

Due to the new emergency public health regulations facial coverings must be worn at Sycamore Speedway when social distancing cannot be maintained. Remember as we have stated since we opened, social distancing is never a guarantee, and therefore we have always advised you have a mask or facial covering. We ask that you respect this and do your part. We encourage everyone to review our Covid-19 Procedures at www.sycamorespeedway.com/faq/ .

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Chase McDermand 347; 2. Nick Baran 330; 3. Tyler Baran 257; 4. Kevin Douglas 243; 5. Jeff Zelinski 236; 6. Kevin Olson 212; 7. Kurt Mayhew 205; 8. Derek Doerr 181; 9. Ryan Zielski 177; 10. Jeremy Douglas & Jordan Mattson 171 each.