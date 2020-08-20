Huset’s Speedway Hosting Two More Premier Events in the Next Month

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 19, 2020) – A pair of marquee events are on the horizon at Huset’s Speedway following a spectacular return to racing earlier this month.

The high-banked oval welcomes the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series for a $20,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start event running Sept. 5-6 before hosting the DeKalb/Asgrow Power Series Nationals presented by Casey’s General Stores on Sept. 18-19.

The Labor Day Weekend doubleheader showcases ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt’ as well as the Midwest Sprint Touring Series, which features a 24-car invitational each night.

Additionally, a pre-race party will be held on Sept. 4 at Red Rock Bar & Grill, which is only two minutes from Huset’s Speedway. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and features live music from JT and the Madmen, race cars on display and ticket giveaways.

The season finale on Sept. 18-19 pays a stout purse of $5,000 to win the opener and $10,000 to win the final night for the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series 360 sprint cars. RaceSaver sprints will also compete both nights with $1,000 going to the winner during the finale.

The 360 sprints will qualify both nights and the top four from Friday are locked into Saturday’s A Main.

Hot laps begin each race night at 7 p.m. Advanced tickets can be purchased for any and all of the events by visiting http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.

Free camping is available at the track as well.

