Photo Gallery: All Star Circuit of Champions/Interstate Racing Association at Wilmot Raceway All Star Circuit of Champions, Interstate Racing Association, Wilmot Raceway Russell Borland (#23) and Greg Wilson (#W20). (Mark Funderburk photo) Cory Eliason (#26) and Robbie Pribnow (#20). (Mark Funderburk photo) Zeb Wise (#11) and Justin Peck (#13). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jordan Goldesberry (#65) and Scotty Neitzel (#2W). (Mark Funderburk photo) Aaron Reutzel (#87) and Ian Madsen (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo) Sean Rayhall (#14) and Rob Pribnow (#20). (Mark Funderburk photo) Skylar Gee (#99) and Russel Borland (#23). (Mark Funderburk photo) Hunter Schuerenberg (#55) and Justin Peck (#13). (Mark Funderburk photo) Cory Eliason in victory lane Friday at Wilmot Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Gerard McIntyre (#07) and Jeremy Schultz (#5). (Mark Funderburk photo) Bill Balog (#17B) and Tony Stewart (14). (Mark Funderburk photo) Russell Borland (#23) and Greg Wilson (#W20). (Mark Funderburk photo) Aaron Reutzel (#87) and Cory Eliason (#26). (Mark Funderburk photo) Zeb Wise (#11) and Tyler Courtney (#7). (Mark Funderburk photo) Tyler Courtney (#7) and Gerard McIntyre (#07). (Mark Funderburk photo) Cory Eliason in victory lane Friday at Wilmot Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap before the feature event at Wilmot Raceway with Blake Nimee (#79), Aaron Reutzel (#87), Cory Eliason (#26), and Hunter Schuerenberg (#20). (Mark Funderburk photo) Blake Nimee (#79) and Scotty Thiel (#73). (Mark Funderburk photo) Jeremy Schultz (#5) and Bill Balog (#17B). (Mark Funderburk photo) Cory Eliason in victory lane Friday at Wilmot Raceway. (Mark Funderburk photo) Cory Eliason. (Mark Funderburk photo) Cory Eliason. (Mark Funderburk photo) Matt Vandervere (#10) and Scotty Neitzel (#2W). (Mark Funderburk photo)