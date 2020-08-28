Terry McCarl and Destiny Motorsports Conclude Their Partnership

PETERSEN MEDIA

With Knoxville Raceway making the decision to end their 2020 season this week, it brings the conclusion of the partnership between TMAC Motorsports and Destiny Motorsports.

“We have had a lot of fun with Rick, Barb, and Destiny Rogers over the years,” Terry McCarl said. “I am glad that they have shared this success with us over the past few years and I wish them nothing but success in the future.”

Destiny Motorsports/Mondak Portables came on board with TMAC in 2015 as an associate sponsor, and quickly found success together.

They had many wins, and a lot of success, and the relationship grew into a primary sponsor for the 2019 and the 2020 season. With Knoxville making the decision to end the season this week, it has brought the conclusion of the relationship that was set through the end of Knoxville Raceway’s 2020 campaign.

“We had a lot of success with Destiny Motorsports dating back to 2015,” McCarl added. “We won nearly 40 feature events, including 2 World of Outlaw wins, 2 360 Nationals wins, 3 Ronald Laney “King of the 360’s wins, a Knoxville Nationals prelim win, and the Jessie Hocket ‘Mr. Sprint Week’ title, to name a few.”

While the partnership ends with the conclusion of Knoxville’s season, it was another strong season for the McCarl family as Carson McCarl won his second consecutive 360 Track Championship, Austin McCarl finished second in 410ci points piloting the family owned No. 17a machine, and TMAC ended the year third in 410ci points.

“This weekend is up in the air for TMAC Motorsports, as we prepare to bring back the #24,” McCarl noted. “Unfortunately, the storm that hit Knoxville on August 10th caught my crew off guard and 3 of our top wings were destroyed. We will definitely be ready for the World of Outlaw event at the Huset’s Speedway in, Brandon SD next weekend, Sept. 5th and 6th.”

With roughly 20-races still on the schedule this season, McCarl is still actively seeking marketing partners to join him as he return to the TMAC Motorsports No. 24 machine. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to him via email at TLAM@aol.com.

MERCH ALERT- New Terry McCarl “Made America Race Again” shirts are now available for purchase! Check out his website, or visit his merchandise trailer when it is available.

