Huset’s Speedway Welcoming World of Outlaws This Weekend for First Time Since July 2016

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 31, 2020) – Huset’s Speedway welcomes the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series this weekend for the first time in more than four years.

The doubleheader runs Saturday and Sunday with the finale paying $20,000 to win and $1,000 to start the main event. The Midwest Sprint Touring Series features a 24-car invitational each night as well.

The Labor Day Weekend event marks only the second time the high-banked oval has hosted sprint cars since its return to racing earlier this month. The track was dormant since May 2017 and one of its final big events prior to shutting down was a World of Outlaws event in July 2016. Brad Sweet and Donny Schatz split the wins that weekend.

Sweet enters this weekend tied atop the World of Outlaws championship standings with Logan Schuchart. Meanwhile, Schatz, who has won two of the last three races and who has four career World of Outlaws wins at Huset’s Speedway, ranks third in the standings – 70 points out of the lead. Two other drivers are within double digits of the points lead with Carson Macedo 86 points behind the leaders and Sheldon Haudenschild only two points behind Macedo.

Schatz and Sweet are the only current full-time Outlaws who have visited Victory Lane at Huset’s Speedway during a World of Outlaws event.

Sammy Swindell is the winningest driver with nine World of Outlaws victories at Huset’s Speedway, including the inaugural visit in April 1983. Mark Kinser produced eight triumphs and Steve Kinser netted seven wins.

Sprint car standouts Mark Dobmeier, Tim Kaeding, Brooke Tatnell and Terry McCarl each have at least one series victory at the track since 2006.

The battle for the Midwest Sprint Touring Series is also a tight one with Eric Lutz leading. Jody Rosenboom is 60 points back with Ryan Bickett 72 markers behind Lutz. Justin Jacobsma is 76 points out of the top spot and Brant O’Banion is 80 points back.

The weekend kicks off on Friday with a pre-race party at the Red Rock Bar & Grill, which is only two minutes from Huset’s Speedway. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and features live music from JT and the Madmen, race cars on display and ticket giveaways.

Hot laps start each race night at 7 p.m. Advanced tickets can be purchased by visiting http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.

Free camping is available at the track as well.

UP NEXT –

Saturday and Sunday featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/HusetsSD

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.