Plymouth Speedway, Wayne County Speedway Rescheduled For Sept. 24-25

By Nick Graziano

PLYMOUTH, IN — Sept. 1, 2020 — Fan favorites Plymouth Speedway and Wayne County Speedway have found a new home on the 2020 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series schedule.

The event at Plymouth Speedway, in Plymouth, IN, has been rescheduled for Thurs., Sept. 24 and the event at Wayne County Speedway, in Orrville, OH, will now take place on Fri., Sept. 25, before the Series returns to Lernerville Speedway for the Commonwealth Clash on Sat., Sept. 26.

Those who had already purchased tickets and pit passes for the August events at Plymouth and Wayne County before they were rained out can use those tickets and wristbands for the rescheduled September dates.

If you’re unable to attend either of the new events and would like to request a refund you can click here if you ordered your tickets in advance. If you purchased your tickets at Plymouth or Wayne County, you’ll need to mail your tickets to (World Racing Group 7575 West Winds Blvd. Suite D, Concord, NC 28027) with your name, address and phone number provided.

The event at Plymouth will be an entirely new show. However, the new track record of 11.061 sec. set by 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz around the 3/8-mile track in August still stands.

With five drivers still in contention for the Series championship, including Wooster, OH driver Sheldon Haudenschild, and six teams in contention for the team championship, Plymouth and Wayne County will kick off a key weekend of racing for the title hunt. Only 10 races will remain after the weekend.

The return to Wayne County Speedway will also mark The Greatest Show on Dirt’s last trip of the season to Ohio.

Get tickets for Plymouth Speedway by clicking here and for Wayne County Speedway by clicking here.

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch both events live on DIRTVision.