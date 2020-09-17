Pittman and Roth Motorsports Will Part Ways After Lawton/Devils Bowl Weekend

(September 17, 2020) – Darren Pittman and Roth Motorsports have agreed to part ways before the end of the 2020 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season. Roth and Pittman released a statement on Thursday that the team would mutually part ways following the World of Outlaw shows at Lawton Speedway in Lawton, Oklahoma and Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas.

Pittman announced on September 10,200 he would step away from the drivers seat on a full time basis after the 2020 season.

Details were not released on who would take over driving duties for Roth Motorsports for the remainder of the 2020 season. Pittman is expected to announce his plans to finish out the 2020 season soon.