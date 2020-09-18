Windom Wins the 21st Jim Hurtubise Classic

TERRE HAUTE, IN (September 18, 2020) – Chris Windom convincingly won the Jim Hurtubise Classic on Friday night at the Terre Haute Action Track with the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Championship. Windom from Canton, Illinois wrestled the lead away from Dave Darland on the opening lap and held off challenges after multiple caution flags for the victory. The win was Windom’s 10th victory of the 2020 season.

The win also put Windom in rare air with the most victories in the 21 editions of the Hurtubise Classic with five victories, breaking a tie with Jack Hewitt.

“That’s pretty special,” Windom said of becoming the winningest driver in the event’s history. “This place has been good to me my whole sprint car career. I just love coming here. Every race here so far, we have gotten different track conditions and tonight it got slick up to the fence and was technical. I don’t know how good the race for the lead was, but that’s good for me when its like that.”

After the initial start was red flagged for an incident with C.J. Leary, Darland led the field into turn one. Darland’s time at the front was short lived as Windom drove by Darland in turns three and four to take the lead on the opening lap.

Further back in the field Justin Grant, Brady Bacon, and Robert Ballou diced for third position on back. Bacon was able to get by Grant on lap seven in turns three and four but jumped the cushion and allowed Grant and Ballou to get by.

The remainder of the race Darland tried to keep pace with Windom and was able to close in a couple of times to Windom’s back bumper but was unable to make the pass. With a restart with six laps to go Windom pulled away to the victory. Darland held on for second with Grant, Ballou, and Bacon rounding out the top five.

For Windom the victory brought him one step closer in his attempt to win the USAC National Midget and Sprint Car Championships in the same season.

“We’re digging hard for both of them,” Windom said of his pursuit of both titles. “Obviously the midget championship would give me my triple crown, but I want to win a second sprint car championship with these guys just as badly,” in reference to his Hayward Motorsports team on the sprint car side.