Austin Liggett Pockets Midget Win at Antioch Speedway

PETERSEN MEDIA

Making the trip to Antioch Speedway on Saturday night, Austin Liggett was able to pick up his first Midget win of the season as he wired the field during the 30-lap feature event.

“We had some bad luck in our heat race, but the inversion draw went our way and our car was absolutely dialed in,” Austin Liggett said.

With the pill draw lining up heat races rather than qualifying order on this night, the Tracy, CA driver lined his Excel Environmental Services/Liggett Trucking/Tool Technology backed No. 83 machine up in the third starting position.

When his heat race got underway, Liggett would take evasive action as a car would lose the handle in front of him. Able to avoid the fray, Liggett would fall all the way to the back of the pack.

Able to regroup, Liggett would get all he could as he rallied to finish fourth and waited to see where the inversion draw would place him in the feature.

Lady Luck proved to be on Liggett’s side on this night, as the eight pill was pulled and it would put Liggett on the outside front row of the 30-lap feature event.

From his front row outside starting position, Liggett jumped out to the early lead as he quickly took a liking to the highside of the speedway. Ripping the cushion to perfection, Liggett would set a dominant pace as he never looked back in this one.

With his machine stuck on the curb, Liggett would continue to leave the field in his wake as he raced to his second overall win of 2020 in just his fourth start of the season, and his first Midget win of the year.

“We had a little luck on our side with the draw, but our car was good in the feature,” Liggett said. “My Dad and Matt really had this thing working up top, and I had fun ripping it up there. The track was awesome, and it was a really fun night of racing.”

Austin Liggett Racing would like to thank Excel Environmental Services, Liggett Trucking, Tool Technology, Hurst Fabrications, Maxwell Industries, Shine Photography, ZMAX Racing Oil, and Transport Products Unlimited for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-4, Wins-2, Top 5’s-4, Top 10’s-4

ON TAP: At this time, Liggett is unsure when his next race will be.

