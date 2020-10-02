Drevicki Rebounds to Win USAC East Coast Sprint Car Feature at Georgetown Speedway

GEORGETOWN, DE (October 2, 2020) — USAC East Coat Sprint Car Series point leader Steven Drevicki bounced back from a DNF last week at Bridgeport Speedway by winning the series’ feature on Friday at Georgetown Speedway. Drevicki held off Alex Bright and Kyle Spencer for his sixth victory of the 2020 season.

USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series

Georgetown Speedway

Georgetown, Delaware

Friday October 2, 2020

Feature:

1. 19-Steven Drevicki

2. 20-Alex Bright

3. 22-Kyle Spence

4. 5G-Briggs Danner

5. 3BC-Nash Ely

6. 23m-Kenny Miller III

7. 33B-Bill Unglert

8. 71-Chris Allen

9. 22b-Troy Betts

10. 83-Bruce Buckwalter

11. 11-Mike Thompson

12. 51g-CJ Faison

13. 67-Jason Cherry

14. 17J-Jonathan Swanson

15. 17M-Christian Bruno

16. 39-Ryan Watt

17. 117-David Swanson